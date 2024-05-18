Scalloped plant pots are the cutest trend we’ve seen this spring – these are 6 of the best we're adding to basket now

You know we love our houseplants and garden potted greenery. But in the past, we’ve struggled to find aesthetically pleasing and visually intriguing planters to keep them in. But that problem is no more as this year, brands keep throwing more and more beautiful plant pots at us – bobbin-adorned, checked, you name it. Our particular favourite? Tthe pretty scalloped plant pots.

This whimsical plant pot idea is inspired by the larger scalloped home decor trend that’s been going strong since last year. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down as more things are getting the scalloped treatment – from furniture to rattan home accessories like the Habitat scallop tray. And now planters, of course.

(Image credit: Sara Hesikova)

Best scalloped plant pots to buy now

If you’re looking for a fun and personable way to house and display your best indoor plants, then look no further than scalloped plant pots. As similarly to the flower plate trend, scalloped planters bring a sense of beauty to something rather utilitarian.

But what is it that is making the scalloped home furnishing trend stand the test of time? At least thus far.

‘Scalloped designs offer a refreshing departure from the sharp lines and geometric shapes that have dominated design in recent years, providing a more organic and feminine aesthetic that resonates with many people,’ explains Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

And if that resonates with you too, then these are our top picks to invest in right now. We recommend to be quick as many other styles, just as lovely as these, are already selling out.

H&M Home Crackle-glaze plant pot £9.99 at H&M Home This scalloped plant pot will appeal even to the minimalist at heart, owing to its otherwise simple design and muted beige cololurway. Anthropologie Scallop Ruffle Ceramic Plant Pot £23 at Anthropologie The beauty of scallops is also in their variety. There are different shapes and variations of the same motif. And it's perfectly demonstrated on this Anthropologie design and its soft ruffled double edge. M&S Home Ceramic Striped Planter with Tray £8 at M&S I've encountered this plant pot at the M&S spring 2024 press showcase and instantly fell in love with the pretty design. The scallops on the pot that are mirrored in the tray, the stripes, the soft colours...I love it all! Matalan Outdoor Green Ceramic Scalloped Planter £15 at Matalan Many of the scalloped planter designs tend to be quite petite, often made with indoor use in mind. But that's not the case with Matalan's sizeable pot, coloured in a lovely pastel mint green shade. But, of course, you can still use at home for your houseplants, too. Dunelm Scalloped Metal Plant Pot product £15 at Dunelm This Dunelm design is also a great addition to the garden, especially given its metal material. And if you like a more textured, ribbed feel and smaller scallops, then this one is for you. And did we mention the heavenly baby blue colour? Sarah Raven Terracotta Scalloped Pot £18.95 at Sarah Raven Terracotta planters are a timeless classic when it comes to gardening. But why not elevate them with a scalloped, ruffled edge? That's exactly what gardener Sarah Raven has done with her latest plant pot design. And we must say we're obsessed!

Why should you buy a scalloped plant pot?

(Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Straight lines and hard angles are out and curves are in as far as interior trends go. And scalloped planters play into this current mood perfectly.

‘Their organic shapes provide a refreshing contrast to the straight lines of traditional planters, adding visual interest and depth to any room,’ Alex says.

Scalloped plant pots are also great for injecting your home with some personality and quirkiness, as well as highlighting and drawing the eye to your beautiful plants to which you give a lot of TLC to keep them alive and thriving.

‘Scalloped plant pots offer a versatile canvas for showcasing a variety of plant species, from lush greenery to vibrant flowers, allowing homeowners to express their unique style and creativity,’ Alex says.

How to style scalloped planters?

(Image credit: Matalan)

Firstly, keep within the colour scheme of your planter.

‘Consider incorporating elements that complement the pot's shape and colour palette. For example, pairing a pastel-hued scalloped pot with soft, textured textiles and natural materials can create a serene and inviting ambiance in a living room or bedroom,’ Alex advises.

But why stop at one? You can have a set or a cluster of various plants, each housed in its own scalloped plant pot. ‘Mixing and matching different sizes and shapes of scalloped pots can add visual interest and dimension to shelving units or tabletop displays, allowing for endless possibilities in styling and arrangement,’ Alex concludes.

We don’t know about you but we certainly need these in our lives!