Habitat’s viral scalloped tray that sold out last year is back in stock – get yours before it’s gone again
Habitat’s sellout scalloped rattan tray is back and we're running to grab one from Sainsbury's
Habitat’s sellout scalloped tray is back in stock! Run, don’t walk before it sells out again. But in case you’re not familiar with this high-in-demand design, let us explain.
Last year, Habitat introduced its rattan scalloped tray and it quickly became an ‘it’ buy and a home decor trend of sorts as everyone went crazy for it – including interiors and home decor influencers like Jen Rothbury of @crack_the_shutters and Arthty Ragupathy from @av.home.
And now that the scalloped home furnishing trend is truly taking off, it’s the perfect time to invest in the £18 tray if you missed out the first time around. But be quick, trust us!
Habitat’s sellout scallop tray is back
Scalloping is set to be the look of 2024 as brands including George Home, M&S, John Lewis and Matalan’s scalloped homeware range are really making a case for it. But before all of these came onto the scene, the Habitat Scallop Woven Tray was an original high street pioneer.
And the rave reviews only support this, ‘Wanted this for ages so had to wait for it to come back into stock - so when it did it went in my basket!!!!’
But why is scalloping all the rage this year?
‘We’re now seeing customers become much more creative in the way they are designing their homes, opting for statement accessories that express their personalities,’ says Hannah Thistlethwaite, senior buyer at Heal’s. ‘From printed cushion covers to intricately edged bed linens, scalloping is a great way to add visual interest in this way, adding an inherently pretty finish to pared back settings.’
Daniel Prendergast, managing director of TheRugSeller.co.uk, adds, ‘The rise in popularity of scalloped edging is part of this overall movement towards softer, more fluid lines, within home decor design. Curves and scalloped edges bring softness into a space and add modern styling to products that traditionally have a straight border, giving a customised look. A scalloped border is a creative way to add more design to a product.’
@av.home ♬ original sound - Arthty
Indeed, the scalloped trim adds something a little extra to mundane items like a tray in Habitat’s case or a laundry basket in the case of Matalan.
And while there are several rattan scalloped trays on the market now, none of them look quite the same as the Habitat OG, opting for a round shape instead of a rectangular one.
But the bottom line is that we’re happy to see this iconic design back in stock again.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
