I've searched for expensive-looking Christmas decor for hours, and these are the deals you don't want to miss

Christmas is right around the corner, and seeing as this weekend is the last one before we say hello to the festive month of December, there's no better time than now to secure a bargain on your Christmas decor – expensive-looking decor, at that.

I've trawled through all the big high-street sales, and these are the bits I recommend you consider picking up while this year's Black Friday deals are still hot.

From the best artificial Christmas tree deals currently available on the market to the likes of essential festive baubles, garlands, and lights; I've rounded up some of the best Christmas deals that are currently worth shopping while the price is right.

Better yet, many of these deals will continue into Cyber Monday. But, believe me when I say you don't want to miss out on these if you're looking to finally get your Christmas ideas into motion.

Black Friday Christmas decor deals

Where to shop Black Friday Christmas decor deals

Christmas tree deals

Pre-Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree | was £325.00 now £260.00 at The White Company

One of The White Company's bestselling artificial trees, this conical-shaped Christmas tree is available in three size options; 6ft, 7.5ft, and 9ft. Pre-lit with warm white bulbs, you just need to add baubles to complete the look.

Habitat 6ft Imperial Christmas Tree | now £16.66 at Argos

Yes, you read that right, this 6ft artificial tree is now just £16.66 at Argos! It may not be the most realistic tree in our round up, but if you need an affordable tree this Christmas, this price is very hard to beat. The 7ft version is also reduced from £35 to £23.33. Grab one before they sell out.

7ft Sherwood Real Look Full Christmas Tree | was £249.99 now £209.99 at Very

It might not look quite as realistic as those in our best-in-class round-up, but this tree still does a great job of providing a festive centrepiece, and with money off in the Very Black Friday sale, it's now a decent price.

7ft Pre-Lit Snowy Christmas Tree | was £129.00 now £103.20 at Marks & Spencer This 7ft Christmas tree makes a show-stopping centrepiece for your festive decorations. It's lovingly handmade to capture the beauty of full, lush foliage that's heavily dusted with snow, with 300 pre-lit lights.

3ft Pre-Lit Noble Christmas Tree | was £49.00 now £39.20 at Marks & Spencer Bring a festive feel to compact spaces with this noble Christmas tree. This handmade product features 40 static LED bulbs that emit a warm white glow.

Christmas decoration deals

Frosted Glitter Wreath | was £45.00 now £36.00 at The White Company

This wreath looks gently frosted thanks to the translucent beads and at 45cm this is the perfect size to hang on a door, on a mantlepiece, or to fill with candles to use as an easy festive centrepiece.

Pre Lit Foraged Winter Garland | was £95.00 now £76.00 at The White Company

What's Christmas without a lavishly full garland draping the banisters or topping sideboards? This garland is pre-lit so you can add that extra twinkle at the push of a button, and the faux greenery even includes touches of pussywillow.

Glitter Star Decoration | was £4.00 now £3.20 at The White Company This glittery silver-and-gold star-shaped decoration is a beautiful addition to any tree, featuring a velvet ribbon.

Winter Fairytale Shatterproof Baubles, Tub of 30 | was £10.00 now £8.00 at John Lewis This pack of blush Christmas baubles is the perfect addition for those wanting a pretty and pink festive theme.

Polar Planet Shatterproof Baubles, Tub of 30 | was £10.00 now £8.00 at John Lewis This tub of silver Christmas baubles is the perfect addition for those who want their glitziest Christmas yet, putting the Christmas Disco trend into full motion.

Christmas light deals

Metal Mistletoe Fairy Lights | was £25.00 now £20.00 at The White Company

This are some of the most stylish fairy lights around, with metal forged into pretty mistletoe shapes with wooden 'berries'. Use as normal lighting or to trail over the centre of your festive table

Extra Long Star Fairy Lights – 80 Bulbs | was £22.00 now £17.60 at The White Company These battery-operated lights feature 80 delicate stars, which sit prettily on a discreet, flexible wire. With an extra-long length, they can be wrapped around garlands and trees, as well as placed in lanterns and along dining tables.

Habitat 240 Warm White LED Christmas Tree Lights | was £16.00 now £10.66 at Argos Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, these 240 warm white lights will add a cosy ambience to your home this Christmas. Great for hanging on the tree and brilliant at brightening up the outside, they're mains powered and will bring festive cheer wherever you hang them.

100 Warm White Star Outdoor Battery Fairy Lights | was £16.99 now £14.99 at Lights4Fun This string of 100-star lights offers both serious style and a warm Christmas ambience. With a weatherproof battery box, having no power isn't a problem and you can dress trees indoors or out with ease. Each clear perspex star houses one warm white LED for a golden glow.

Osby Star Curtain Light | was £24.99 now £19.99 at Lights4Fun Featuring 100 LEDs in total, this star display is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to both the interior & exterior of your home over the festive season.

The holiday season is officially among us, so if you want to save in the run-up to the festivities and enjoy a Christmas celebration that won't break the bank, shopping these Black Friday sales is easily the way to ensure you secure a bargain while it's early.