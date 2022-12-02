Best Christmas deals to shop today – get up to 50% off Christmas trees, lighting, decorations, and more

We've tracked down all the best Christmas deals to help you decorate for less this year, whether that's finding a discounted Christmas tree, sourcing the best savings on Christmas lighting, or finding you some bargain baubles to get your home looking festive without breaking the bank.

And the good news is that there are plenty of Christmas sales to shop right now, with up to 50% off selected artificial Christmas trees at John Lewis & Partners, 30% off ALL Christmas lines at Cox & Cox, and up to 40% off Christmas decorations at Wilko, plus many more great savings.

So if you haven't yet started your Christmas decorating, or you have, and have just realised your tree, baubles, or Christmas lights are looking worse for wear, then these Christmas deals will be just the ticket.

You'll find more great Christmas decor in our guide to the best artificial Christmas trees of the year, but if you're looking to decorate on a budget, this is the place to be.

Best Christmas deals – where to shop xmas for less

Best Christmas tree sales – up to 50% off

If you're looking for the most realistic faux Christmas tree then our guide to the best artificial Christmas trees has the Ideal Home team's top suggestions. However, if you're looking for a bargain, then these Christmas tree sales are where you'll want to head, with up to 50% off bestselling trees from John Lewis & Partners, plus more great discounts.

(opens in new tab) Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 3ft | was £89.00 now £75.65 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

The larger (very often sold out) version of this tree is one of the most realistic artificial Christmas trees we've come across for its price point. The smaller version comes pre-lit and already potted for hassle-free festive decorating.

(opens in new tab) 7ft Prague Artificial Christmas Tree | was £150.00 now £110.00 at Homebase (opens in new tab)

Already at a relatively affordable price point, this 7ft Homebase articificial Christmas tree is now an even cheaper option thanks to a 25% discount. Considering it's a sizeable tree, we think that's a pretty good deal!

(opens in new tab) Frosted Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree | was £395.00 now £197.50 at Cox & Cox (opens in new tab)

This white Christmas tree will deliver a frosted look straight from a crisp winter's morning. 2326 branch tips and 550 warm white lights make it a great investment at half price in Cox & Cox's up to 50% off sale.

(opens in new tab) Brunswick Spruce Unlit Christmas Tree, 6ft | was £269.00 now £229.00 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

A high number of branch tips result in a dense and highly realistic looking fir tree making this faux option one of our top picks for best artificial Christmas tree.

(Image credit: Homebase)

Best Christmas decoration sales – up to 30% off

Whether it's your first Christmas in a new home and your buying decorations from scratch, or you want to add to your existing collection, these indoor and outdoor Christmas decoration deals will help you to dress the house (and garden) for less.

(opens in new tab) Multicolour Traditional Assorted Hanging Decoration Set, Pack of 100 | was £18.00 now £13.50 at B&Q (opens in new tab)

This bumper pack of baubles and tree topper has everything you need to decorate your tree at a bargain price point. The traditional red, green, and gold colourway harmonises perfectly, and all decorations are pre-threaded to save you time.

(opens in new tab) Bumper Pack of 50 Baubles - Red & White | was £15.00 now £11.25 at Argos (opens in new tab)

There's plenty of variety in this fun yet traditional red, silver, and white 50-piece bauble set. Included are big baubles, small baubles, shiny baubles, fuzzy baubles, decorated baubles, ridged baubles, wooden trees, candy canes and to top it all, a star. Phew!

(opens in new tab) Lit Tree Wall Hanging | was £55.00 now £27.50 at Cox & Cox (opens in new tab)

Even a small Christmas tree can take up a lot more floorspace than expected once you've factored in the diameter of the lower branches, so if space is at a premium this illuminated wall hanging makes a fantastic Christmas tree alternative.

(opens in new tab) 8ft Santa with North Pole Sign Christmas Inflatable | was £65 now £40 at Homebase (opens in new tab)

This huge 8ft self-inflating Father Christmas is the perfect way to bring some festive fun to your neighbourhood. He'll definitely make an impact!

(Image credit: B&Q)

Best Christmas lighting sales – up to 40% off

You can NEVER have too many fairy lights at Christmas. It's a fact. And if you can stock up whilst they're on offer then all the better.

(opens in new tab) 300 Multi Coloured LED Micro Christmas Tree Lights | was £39.99 now £7.99 at Lights4Fun (opens in new tab)

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring 300 multi-coloured LEDs across 30m of green wire, and now 80% off in the Lights4Fun sale, these lights are perfect for adding some colour to your Christmas tree.

(opens in new tab) 60 LED Star Lights | was £12.00 now £9.60 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

Subtle yet stylish, these string lights feature 60 static LED star lights suspended on a copper wire. They're battery-operated, which gives them the versatility to be used anywhere in your home.

(opens in new tab) Luxury LED Cluster Lights | was £25.00 now £17.50 at Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab)

This string of indoor or outdoor cluster lights is long enough to trim a 6-7ft tree. They're mains operated, and come with eight flash patterns. The remote control also lets you brighten and dim the bulbs, switch them on and off and set a timer with ease. We like.

(opens in new tab) 3D LED Reindeer & Sleigh 3-in-1 Outdoor Christmas Light | was £85.00 now £60.00 at Homebase (opens in new tab)

Our favourite thing about this statement illuminated reindeer? It has dual LEDs you can light up in warm white, bright white, or a mix of both to match the rest of your decorations.

(Image credit: Homebase)

