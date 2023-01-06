The mood-boosting reason I'll be keeping my Christmas lights up all year round

We've rung in the New Year of 2023, meaning that the festivities of the Christmas and holiday season are officially well behind us, but who's to say that the cheer that comes with this period isn't appropriate for any other time?

Thursday 5th January was the Twelfth Night, which marked the 'official date' for taking down your Christmas decorations, according to tradition. Some even believe that keeping your festive decor for an extended period of time brings bad luck so many scramble to get them down – but what if I told you that I actually keep mine up and decorate with Christmas lights all year round?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

Listen, before you come at me, allow me to explain. It's the New Year, and although for many it marks new beginnings and opportunities, it also means that the January Blues are in full motion.

The lights that once flooded the streets with warmth and cheer are dark again and homes that were once filled with twinkling lights have been stripped back to their usual mundane look – it's no wonder that the January Blues hit us hard.

This is exactly why I keep my fairy lights up, to combat the bleakness and always uphold a cosy and inviting atmosphere to my space. 'Sparkly fairy lights are great because they create a lovely warm glow. They are also great at improving mental health, boosting our moods, and helping us feel much happier,' says John McCallister, lighting expert at Myjobquote.co.uk (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

The warmth of the lights immediately makes an environment feel more welcoming and cosier, which I think is something everyone ought to indulge in, especially in the winter months. I'm all for creating ambience, with my space consisting of fairy lights hung up, my sunset lamp, as well as my diffuser that emits a warm LED glow. Trust me when I say that the big light is almost never on in my home – and I wouldn't have it any other way.

And of course, as much as we love them, it's important to know how to stay safe with Christmas lights. You should also take note of how much Christmas lights cost to run so you don't end up with unexpected surprises on your bills – I use battery powered LED lights to help me save energy at home.

Giuliano Ghidini, UKI consumer commercial leader at Signify (opens in new tab) also says, 'Light therapy has been proven to be therapeutic for people from seasonal affective disorder.' Therefore, traditions and superstitions aside, maybe it isn't so bad to keep our lights up, given the benefits (and might I add, the cosiness it automatically creates).

(Image credit: Future PLC)

So, have I managed to convince you to do the same? Regardless of whether you choose to keep your lights up or not, I think allowing 'tradition' and 'superstition' to dictate the way you decorate your home is outdated and long gone – decorate your space in a way that sparks joy for you, even if it's a little out of season.