We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This weekend, many of us will be dusting of our Christmas decorations. However, when it comes to untangling the fairy lights, fire safety experts have a Christmas light fire warning.

ADT’s fire safety expert Peter Lackey warns that 50 per cent of domestic fires are a result of electrical faults. The added burden of festive lighting only increases this fire risk.

Christmas lights fire warning – How to stay safe quick links

There is one silly mistake that many of us make that could be putting us at an even greater fire risk – overcrowding electrical outlets. By that we mean plugging in an extension cord and loadingit up with strings and strings of fairy lights.

It might look pretty, but it is far from safe.

‘Never overcrowd electrical outlets and only use extension cords when necessary,’ explains Peter. ‘Overwhelming units by ‘daisy chaining’ extensions can lead to higher chances of an electrical fire.’

If you do need to use an extension cord, make sure it is from a reputable retail outlet advises Peter. It needs to conform to British standards and be CE market.

Four Gang Extension Lead: £6, John Lewis & Partners

This is one items you should not scrimp on in price. This extension lead meets British standards so you can use with piece of mind. But still be cautious not to overcrowd it. View Deal

Video Of The Week

Before plugging in any of last years Christmas lights check for any frayed wires or damage. A set of good quality Christmas lights should last about six seasons if properly looked after. However, if you spot any issues get rid of them immediately.

Fairy Lights WISD Low Voltage Christmas Lights: Was £18.79, Now £15.03, Amazon

These LED fairy lights are safe to use indoors and outdoors. They are currently 20% off for a string of 300 LED lights. That’s a lot of lights for a big saving View Deal

Multi-coloured retro bulb LED lights: Was £12, Now £9, Argos

Get all the traditional look of a retro light bulb with the safety of LED. For indoor use only, there are 40 bulbs includes. Perfect for adorning your tree. View Deal

Red Berry Snow Tree 6ft: Was £40, Now £60

Treat your garden to some safe lighting with this LED 6ft tree. It is currently just £40, just make sure you have somewhere safe to plug it in before investing. View Deal

Peter’s final tip is to opt for LED tree lights as an extra safety measure. ‘LED tree lights are safer than older bulb-lit alternatives and battery-operated tree lights are safer still!’ he explains.

Be safe this Christmas, go easy on the lights. Remember to opt for LED version and turn them off when not in use.