COAT Paints' newest palette is an antithesis to the Colour of the Year – embracing 'timeless' over 'trendy'

Ahead of 2024, sustainable premium paint brand COAT has announced 15 new, refined shades, dubbed 'The Polite Palette', challenging the much-anticipated 'Colour of the Year' culture that is so well-favoured amongst paint trends.

As we near the end of the year, you'll be hard-pressed to go anywhere without hearing the mention of the 2024 'Colour of the Year', whether it be the highly-anticipated Pantone 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz; or even Dulux's 2024 Colour of the Year, Sweet Embrace. We guarantee you've heard whispers of these big launches somehow.

Listen, we're huge fans of the Colour of the Year, irrespective of brand as we love knowing what's predicted to be big for the following year. However, interest doesn't always mean it'll be put into practice.

While colour trend predictions a la Sophie Robinson say that more and more people are going to be willing to embrace colour in their homes in 2024, there's still a huge chunk of those who still always find themselves reverting to the timeless shades: and those people are exactly who COAT Paints is speaking to with their latest colour drop.

(Image credit: COAT Paints)

COAT Paints launch 'The Polite Palette' – an antithesis to the 2024 'Colour of the Year'

Joining COAT Paints' existing range of 80 colours, the paint brand's new 'Polite Palette' reflects their view that paint is the modern tastemaker's canvas for a life being lived. Needless to say, those who favour neutral living room ideas, consider this your playground.

Unlike the typical 'Colour of the Year' from various paint companies, COAT says that these new shades have been carefully created to play the humble backdrop, rather than the star performer.

Commenting on The Polite Palette, Rob Abrahams, co-founder and CEO of Coat Paints says, 'The role of paint changes throughout our lives. From exploring ourselves and making a statement – to becoming a backdrop for the adult style we now own.'

The shades are pared-back, reserved, and don't distract. It's a supplement to many paint ideas that continue to champion that natural and minimalist feel within interiors. Better yet, it's what many people truly want to embrace in their homes.

(Image credit: COAT Paints)

'Colour of The Year has become an annual ritual for most paint companies,' continues Rob. 'At COAT we don't create our palette in a boardroom, and then tell people what they should like. Instead, we use data from thousands of direct customer interactions every month, to listen and understand what our customers want.'

'Perhaps unsurprisingly then, 'timeless' is a word we hear from customers way more than 'trendy' when they're talking paint colours. People don't want loud, brash colours from us. More and more, customers are looking for muted, nuanced colours that defy trends.'

(Image credit: COAT Paints)

And as much as some of us may hate to admit it, neutral doesn't have to be boring when it's done right! We've seen that through Mrs Hinch's neutral Christmas living room at the start of this month.

In fact, when it's done right, it oozes sophistication and luxe that is pretty hard to match elsewhere. So, embrace your neutral bathroom and your neutral bedroom. If it's what you love, why force yourself into brash colours for your walls?

(Image credit: COAT Paints)

The Polite Palette will be available in five finishes: Flat Matt, Eggshell, Soft Sheen, Exterior Eggshell, and Floor Paint. Each shade is made to order with zero waste, and delivered the next day.

Rob concludes, 'Whether they're renters adding some warmth, or homeowners carefully building their forever homes – the sentiment is the same. People don't want a 'Colour of The Year' – they want a colour for many years.'