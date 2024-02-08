Paloma Faith's daring striped wall is giving Cruella De Vil in the best way, nailing the 'mob wife' trend aesthetic

Paloma Faith has always been a dark maximalist icon to us, embracing bold patterns and an unapologetic style unique to her. Therefore, it'll come as no surprise to many that her taste also extends to home decor and furnishings. Recently, her daring black and white striped wall and eclectic dog statue are making rumblings within the interiors world, nailing the newly established 'mob wife' aesthetic currently on the rise.

If you think you're clued up on all the new home decor trends taking centre stage on social media, think again. The 'mob wife' aesthetic is easily one of the hottest trends of 2024 so far, with over 127 million views across TikTok right now. Originating within the fashion and beauty space, the look combines vintage with modern glam, and a hint of edge. Think of a dark living room colour scheme, animal prints, and gold embellishments.

The singer has long been a notable force within interiors, especially if her maximalist homeware collection says anything at all. So naturally, when we heard what exactly characterised a 'mob wife', no one other than the Paloma Faith sprung to mind, of course.

'The 'mob wife' aesthetic has entered the interiors stratosphere in record time, First seen on fashion TikTok content, the trend has quickly made its way into our homes,' begins Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert. 'It pays homage to maximalism and Italian-American culture – specifically that of New Jersey and New York – and is an explosion of animal prints, black leather, and gold accessories.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

More than ever, people are looking to fill their homes and decorate them according to what truly brings them joy, reflecting their individuality – something we've seen in the likes of the villain era home decor trend. Going off of that, Dayna confirms that Paloma Faith's 'mob wife' home is an expression of just that.

'Paloma's black and white striped wall is giving Cruella De Vil, in the best way,' adds Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour psychologist at Lick. 'Yes, Cruella is evil, but she's also powerful and unapologetic, and the wall emphasises that the home belongs to someone glamorous and confident – two characteristics of the mob wife.'

Tash notes that Paloma's use of this extravagant living room feature wall lends itself to stand as a 'powerful statement that oozes elegance and luxury'.

(Image credit: Future/PLC)

Stripes are having somewhat of a renaissance right now, too. Let's face it, it's undeniable that one look at a striped wall will always make an impression. 'It's not the timeless, classic look of sage green and beige, but rather a bold look that grabs your attention as soon as you enter the room,' remarks Tash.

While there's always room for more pared-back paint ideas, we're certainly not opposed to making braver choices within our own homes this year – even if it's just in the form of a throw cushion.

Tash just lightly warns, 'If you're looking to bring the black and white look into your home, be sure to add pops of bright colours like yellow or red to act as an accent colour against the monochrome.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Chelsea Clark, head of brand at Lust Home concludes, 'Paloma Faith's style embodies the maximalist look, from bold wallpapers to eclectic furnishings, statement antiques and animal prints galore.'

Paloma Faith nails that true 'mob wife' aesthetic by being daring with her choices – and we can all learn a little something from those whose interior tastes are that much more far-fetched. Some may call it OTT, but we're declaring the 'mob wife' aesthetic one that we could all do with a little bit more of.