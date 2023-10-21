Does The White Company do Black Friday? Here's the lowdown on what we know so far

'Does The White Company do Black Friday?' It's the question we hear again and again in the lead up to one of the year's most eagerly anticipated sales events.

If it's not already on your radar, then Black Friday is the price-slashing extravaganza that happens each year on the last Friday of November. Although in recent years Black Friday sales have expanded to take up the entire weekend, and in some cases even the whole month of November!

When Black Friday does roll around, looking out for The White Company Black Friday deals is always the Ideal Home team's first port of call. From luxury bed linen to the best scented candles, there are plenty of The White Company favourites we're only too happy to discover are on discount.

However, shopping The White Company on Black Friday isn't quite as straightforward as it may seem.

Does The White Company do Black Friday?

The short answer? Yes and no. While The White Company don't do a dedicated 'Black Friday' sale, historically, the brand has coined its own term for discounting they run during this time period, dubbed 'The White Weekend.'

If the brand follows suit to last year, then we can only speculate that this year, we'll see a similar (or even the same) sale format again – and if you're here, we can only assume that you're prepping your own Black Friday hit list and looking to score some sweet savings during The White Company's Black Friday equivalent.

However, there's still no confirmation as to whether this will happen again this year, or when it will happen. But, we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Here's what we're hoping to shop in any White Company sale that may present itself.

What to shop at The White Company

Commenting on The White Company's potential White Weekend sales, our Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood (more known to us as Ideal Home's queen of all things sleep-related), says, 'The White Company doesn't run sales that often so it's always worth checking out the brand's White Weekend when it launches.'

'And because of the timing in late November, it can be perfect for stocking up on Christmas essentials.'

Amy continues, 'The White Company Christmas trees usually see discounts over White Weekend, so it can be a great time to nab one of the trees included in our guide to the best artificial Christmas trees, for less. As well as all kinds of Christmas decor.'

'It's also a great time to invest in The White Company's luxury bedding. It may be out of many of our budgets during the rest of the year, but the sitewide discounts we saw last White Weekend provided a brilliant opportunity to stock up on some of the best duvets and best pillows you can buy at a more affordable price point.'

FAQs

When is The White Company Black Friday? We have yet to receive confirmation as to whether The White Company will be partaking in this sale period, however, Black Friday this year falls on the 24th of November. So, if The White Company does follow suit with this sale period, then we think 'The White Weekend' will fall around that time. However, be mindful that The White Company hasn't given any confirmation if it will be running the sales event this year, so we can only speculate. What we do know for sure is that if and when sales do launch, you'll hear about it first on our Black Friday deals page.

All in all, we think it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for when The White Company host its big sales. After all, who are we to say no to a good discount?