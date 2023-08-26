Dunelm is having a massive bank holiday sale – here are our top furniture buys for under £100

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who doesn’t love a sale? We sure do. Especially when the sale in question is the Dunelm bank holiday sale and we have three whole days freed up to peruse it. Not that we’re going to spend the entire weekend shopping bank holiday furniture deals... promise.

Dunelm is already a firm favourite at Ideal Home thanks to the brand's great home decor ideas, its affordable prices and fab designer dupes. So when those wish list items of ours are 50% off courtesy of the bank holiday sale, we are beyond excited.

These are the up to 50% off Dunelm furniture deals we’ve got our eye on and might be adding to our shopping basket. And they’re all under £100!

Dunelm bank holiday sale

Leni Sherpa Chair £84.50 at Dunelm The soft sherpa finish paired with the curved shape and luxe gold-tone legs is why the Leni chair made it onto our list. The only potential downside is that the seat isn't removable. Freja Nest of Coffee Tables, Light Oak £42.50 at Dunelm Nesting tables in general are a great practical and space-saving coffee table option. And in a way, you're getting two for the price of one! It's especially a steal when the price in question is £42.50 that the Freja set sells for. Perla Wool Mix Rug Starting from £49.50 at Dunelm Creative rugs like these usually go for hundreds of pounds. So the fact that the Perla rug with its abstract, geometric pattern sells for as little as £49.50 is shocking. And it's a great quality too, created solely from natural fibres, blending wool and cotton. Elements Arja 2 Drawer Bedside Table £84.50 at Dunelm This bedside table completes our mid-century modern dreams with its dark wood-effect finish, tapered legs and retro handles. Fulton Oak Effect Desk £74.50 at Dunelm If you're looking to spruce up your home office with a stylish buy, then may we recommend the Fulton desk. Made with light oak-effect finish, the minimalist design is contrasted by black metal legs. Celia Dining Chair, Velvet in Grey £42.50 at Dunelm This velvet dining chair is sure to elevate any dining room with its luxe design. We love the soft, curved back rest that feels like a hug. And its neutral tones of grey and dark wood effect legs means it can be incorporated quite easily into most interiors.

Furniture can get pretty expensive, which is why we welcome these six irresistible furniture deals from Dunelm. Some of them are classic and timeless, while others are ticking boxes for some major home decor trends of the year.

Soft and curved furniture is one of the biggest living room trends that arrived on the interiors scene this year. And it’s not going anywhere anytime soon so we are very happy Dunelm’s Leni Sherpa Chair is part of the sale, discounted from £169 to £84.50. It’s the embodiment of the current organic modern trend due to its curved shape, earthy brown colour with gold-toned legs and soft, cosy sherpa finish.

If you’re after a coffee table to pair with the chair (or your existing living room set up) then the Freja Nest of Coffee Tables in light oak effect is filling our heads with many Scandi decorating ideas. The two round nesting coffee tables are classic and bound to never go out of style. As one satisfied customer wrote, ‘In love with my new coffee table set, so many compliments and it’s just the perfect size. Got it at a great price too.’ Reduced from £85 to £42.50, you can now get it for an even better price than they did.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The last piece from the sale we’re looking to add to our living rooms (but it can be used in bedroom decor too) is the Dunelm Perla Wool Mix Rug. Ranging from £49.50 to £84.50 depending on its size (compared to the original £99 - £169), the rug is fun and artistic thanks to its abstract, colour-blocked pattern. And it’s made exclusively from natural materials, 80% wool and 20% cotton, with no synthetics in sight which is always appreciated.

Just as one shopper noted, 'I'd been looking for ages to find the right colours and quality of rug. This is it! Thin style that I like, multi textured, colours subtle not clashing. Would go equally well in modern home or period one.'

If you’re a fan of the mid-century modern style, then Elements Arja 2 Drawer Bedside Table will be right up your alley. The dark wood finish alone is very mid-century-esque. But adding the tapered legs and unique, round drawer handles just completes the whole look. Admittedly, at £84.50, this one is not as cheap as we would like it to be but it’s still a bargain compared to the original £169 price tag.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

When first browsing through the sale, I was personally very eager to get myself a desk since I’m in a dire need of one for my home office. And the Fulton Oak Effect Desk for £74.50 is a strong contender. Originally £149, the light wood desk is equipped with a drawer, an open compartment and contrasting black metal legs for a sleek and streamlined look.

And last but not least, we’re pondering over the classic design of the Celia Dining Chair in grey velvet. Its cocoon shape, supple feel to the touch and dark wood-effect legs that again evoke that mid-century modern aesthetic are all very tempting. Especially given that it costs £42.50 a pop. But be careful not to bag the blue option as that is still selling for the original price of £85.

'Really nice and expensive looking chairs. They are comfortable and the velvet is soft. Lots of other reviews said they were disappointed the legs weren't real wood but you can't tell anyway. Easy to assemble, just get the legs the right way round,' says one happy reviewer.

Now, which ones of these should we go for? Decisions, decisions.