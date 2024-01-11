Dunelm's statement throw exudes luxury designer vibes – but with a major price cut

Dunelm is one of our go-to homeware stores to shop at if style and affordability are at the forefront of your interiors mission – and the home furnishing brand is looking more luxe by the day, especially with its newest throw offering that, in our opinion, looks designer.

At this point, it's a given that throws and blankets are one of the easiest ways to refresh a room instantly. While many people are currently opting for the best electric blankets to curb the cold weather, it doesn't hurt to tap into more colourful decor additions to help boost mood at home and fight off those pesky January blues.

And we've got the perfect fit: this throw blanket from Dunelm that looks incredibly high-end, in all its bright, tufted glory. Coming in at just £45, it's a fraction of the price of similar ones on the market.

Tufted Brights Geo Throw, £45 at Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The Tufted Brights Geo Throw just recently landed on the Dunelm website, first spotted by our keen-eyed Deputy Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti, who is an expert in keeping her finger on the pulse for the best interior buys to accompany the latest home decor trends.

She thinks this throw blanket is sure to 'cheer up your space this January', also noting its similarity (even down to the imagery) to the likes of Anthropologie to even higher-end, designer brands.

Although not exact dupes, these throw blanket designs being comparable is a testament to Dunelm's success in nailing that truly opulent feel.

Tufted Brights Geo Throw £45 at Dunelm Dive into luxury with this tufted, colourful throw blanket from Dunelm. Beautifully designed and boasting heavy quality, it's sure to be a statement piece in any room. Perry Throw by Slowdown Studio £275 at An Artful Life Designed by Melbourne-based textile designer Claire Ritchie, this throw features bold, vibrant colours in a design that radiates positivity and good vibes all around.

Needless to say, if Dunelm continues down this path of designer-looking throws, we may just have another competitor to keep a watchful eye on for our favourite quiet luxury homeware brands (on a budget, of course).

The impact of a statement throw blanket in a room

As we mentioned earlier, the impact of a statement throw blanket in your home is second to none as far as easy ways to make a living room look expensive go. Not only do they provide warmth and comfort, but also add visual interest to your home.

Margaret Lawson from Sustainable Furniture even goes on to say that a 'well-placed throw can transform any room by providing a casual but stylish focal point'. Better yet, it's one of the simplest non-permanent ways to decorate a rented home.

As far as styling throws, Sophie Clemson, co-founder and director at online interior design company, The Living House, suggests using a couple to style your sofa or bed. 'If you want to up the cosy factor in your room, don't just stop at one throw or blanket,' she says. 'It's all about layering up the textures.'

Shop statement throw blankets

So, if you need some inspo on other statement throws to consider adding to your basket to make for that truly cosy feel, here are a couple of our favourites.

If there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that statement throws are going nowhere in 2024.