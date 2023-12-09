Etsy’s controversial trend report for 2024 predicts gallery walls are on their way out – but are they really?

Gallery walls have been part of our interiors for several years now, as we’ve painstakingly tried to figure out the perfect layout. But the latest Etsy trend prediction report for 2024 has stopped us in our tracks with its shocking revelation - gallery walls will be out of style?!

Just as we thought we were really nailing those gallery wall ideas, the perfectly considered wall art display is now said to soon be passé by one of the biggest trend authorities that also brought us the likes of the zodiac homeware trend.

But before we jump to any conclusions and tear down our gallery walls in favour of ‘choosing a statement frame and let a piece have its own moment’ as Etsy’s Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson puts it, lets see if there are ways we can keep our beloved gallery-style displays but give them a modern twist worthy of the new year.

Etsy trend prediction 2024 says gallery walls will be out

Home decor trends come and go. But in all honesty, we didn’t think we’d be seeing this one go quite so soon. But don’t worry, we won’t let it go without a fight as we still see so much potential in gallery walls.

But what actually compelled Etsy to include such a controversial prediction in its report?

‘In 2024, Etsy is predicting that gallery walls will be sidelined in favour of alternative ways to dress bare walls – in fact, on Etsy we’ve seen a 16% decrease in searches for gallery wall items, in the last three months, compared to the same time the previous year,’ Dayna explains.

Instead, she recommends letting individual artworks shine in their own right come the new year. ‘You could also try pairing it with an accent colour or wallpaper on the wall behind the art,’ she adds.

But Steven Stokes, founder of Print Panoramics, is not so quick to dismiss the beloved gallery wall. ‘It's important to acknowledge that design trends are constantly evolving. While gallery walls have indeed been a popular choice for some time, embracing change can breathe new life into our living spaces.’

‘Having said that I personally do not think ditching the gallery wall completely based on a prediction is the right way to go. If it works for you then great, but maybe there are ways to modernise it slightly or add some extra panache to your gallery wall.’

So if you, like us, are not quite ready to let go of your gallery walls, these are the ways you can style them to create a more contemporary look.

1. Create a multidimensional finish

Whether that’s adding 3D sculptural elements, mirrors or meaningful memorabilia, your gallery wall doesn’t have to be filled with just framed pictures. Get creative and use multimedia pieces instead.

‘Introduce a multi-dimensional aspect by combining traditional framed pieces with sculptural elements. This can add depth and texture to the overall composition,’ Steven suggests. ‘Experiment with a variety of mediums, including photography, prints, and textiles. The juxtaposition of different materials can add visual interest and make your gallery wall more unique.’

Annica Wallin, executive creative director at Desenio, adds, ‘To create a mix of textures, style your gallery wall with a mirror for an aesthetic twist, that will also make your space appear bigger.’

2. Consider a monochromatic approach

‘Consider a monochromatic colour scheme for your gallery wall. This can provide a cohesive and contemporary aesthetic while allowing individual artworks to shine,’ Steven says.

This is similar to Dayna’s suggestion of pairing your artwork with the wall paint or wallpaper. But instead, the cohesive relationship is played out between the individual pieces in your gallery wall.

‘There are a multitude of ways to create an eye-catching gallery wall,’ Annica continues. ‘Firstly, I would decide on a cohesive colour palette or theme. This will ensure that your gallery wall has an expertly crafted finish.’

3. Dynamic layout

While the perfect gallery wall measurements do exist, it doesn’t hurt to break the rules once in a while and think outside the box. An unusual layout of your wall might just make for an intriguing and modern feature of your home.

‘Move away from traditional grid arrangements and experiment with dynamic layouts. Try mixing different frame sizes and orientations to create an eclectic and visually engaging display,’ Steven concludes.

The bottom line is, if you’re tired of your gallery wall, don’t be afraid to switch it up a little. But if you love it still, then you don’t necessarily have to go fix something that isn’t broken.