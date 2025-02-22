Habitat’s bestselling globe lamp now comes in an XL version – and it’s predicted to sell out fast

Last week, Habitat dropped its new collection for spring/summer 2025. And after perusing the press showcase of the new range, there was one particular piece that the whole Ideal Home team was talking about on our way back to the office – that would be the Habitat Caliban XL globe lamp.

Despite its newly launched status, this supersized glass lamp is already predicted to sell out fast and is quickly becoming something of a lighting trend in its own right as statement lamps and light fixtures are currently very popular. So I recommend grabbing yours asap while it’s still available.

Priced at £50 and available in a retro 70s colourway, as well as a more neutral white, the Habitat Caliban XL Globe Glass Lamp is based on the brand’s regular sized version which is currently holding the top spot as the bestselling lamp out of the whole lighting offering, selling for £20 a pop.

Habitat Caliban XL Globe Glass Lamp in Orange £50 at Argos

Why is this Habitat lamp so popular?

This new striking design from the Habitat spring/summer 2025 collection is also perfectly in line with the 70s home decor trend which is already taking over this year – which partly explains the light’s popularity.

‘Statement lighting has become the jewellery of interiors – bold, sculptural, and designed to draw the eye,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The 70s revival is all about warmth, nostalgia, and a bit of playful decadence. Think smoked glass pendants, globe lights, and fringed lampshades – elements that feel both retro and fresh.

'Pairing these with low-slung furniture, velvet upholstery, and earthy tones like ochre and rust makes a space feel effortlessly stylish rather than dated. The key is balance – one or two statement pieces rather than a full-on time capsule!’

The other reason why I believe this lamp is bound to reach a viral level is its similarity to the IKEA donut lamp that was all over social media a couple of years ago, also made entirely of orange-coloured glass in a 70s style. And at the time, the £55 VARMBLIXT lamp inspired by IKEA’s archival piece was selling out so quickly that people would often spend silly amounts buying it second hand on reselling sites.

Other popular Habitat lamps from the new range

While the Caliban globe lamp is one of the hero pieces of the new Habitat range, I understand that it might not be to everyone’s taste. That’s why I put together a shortlist of a few more table lamps from the new collection that are at the top of my wish list and are already enjoying much popularity from customers as well, similarly to the XL Caliban.

Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp Base £50 at Argos This table lamp is giving major Soho Home vibes - but for much less. Made with mango wood, similarly to the also much loved Habitat pebble table lamp, the Emir lamp is carved into a statement totem design that would look beautiful on a bedside table or a side table next to the sofa. Habitat Yuno Pleat Metal Table Lamp £60 at Argos I've spotted the new Yuno lamps even before attending the Habitat press view and I instantly loved the beautifully and uniquely pleated lampshade, as well as the earthy red colourway. And seeing it in person only affirmed how I felt about it - there is also a matching floor lamp and wall light available. Habitat Gloss Glass Table Lamp £20 at Argos Whether you're looking to spend a little less on your lighting, want something slightly smaller than the XL Caliban or are not a fan of the colour, I think this £20 glass table lamp is the perfect alternative. It also comes in orange, as well as red but this nature-inspired green is my favourite colourway.

Which one will you be investing in this season?