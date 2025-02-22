Habitat’s bestselling globe lamp now comes in an XL version – and it’s predicted to sell out fast
Is this the new IKEA doughnut lamp? Habitat’s light is bound to be a viral hit
Last week, Habitat dropped its new collection for spring/summer 2025. And after perusing the press showcase of the new range, there was one particular piece that the whole Ideal Home team was talking about on our way back to the office – that would be the Habitat Caliban XL globe lamp.
Despite its newly launched status, this supersized glass lamp is already predicted to sell out fast and is quickly becoming something of a lighting trend in its own right as statement lamps and light fixtures are currently very popular. So I recommend grabbing yours asap while it’s still available.
Priced at £50 and available in a retro 70s colourway, as well as a more neutral white, the Habitat Caliban XL Globe Glass Lamp is based on the brand’s regular sized version which is currently holding the top spot as the bestselling lamp out of the whole lighting offering, selling for £20 a pop.
Why is this Habitat lamp so popular?
This new striking design from the Habitat spring/summer 2025 collection is also perfectly in line with the 70s home decor trend which is already taking over this year – which partly explains the light’s popularity.
‘Statement lighting has become the jewellery of interiors – bold, sculptural, and designed to draw the eye,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The 70s revival is all about warmth, nostalgia, and a bit of playful decadence. Think smoked glass pendants, globe lights, and fringed lampshades – elements that feel both retro and fresh.
'Pairing these with low-slung furniture, velvet upholstery, and earthy tones like ochre and rust makes a space feel effortlessly stylish rather than dated. The key is balance – one or two statement pieces rather than a full-on time capsule!’
The other reason why I believe this lamp is bound to reach a viral level is its similarity to the IKEA donut lamp that was all over social media a couple of years ago, also made entirely of orange-coloured glass in a 70s style. And at the time, the £55 VARMBLIXT lamp inspired by IKEA’s archival piece was selling out so quickly that people would often spend silly amounts buying it second hand on reselling sites.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Other popular Habitat lamps from the new range
While the Caliban globe lamp is one of the hero pieces of the new Habitat range, I understand that it might not be to everyone’s taste. That’s why I put together a shortlist of a few more table lamps from the new collection that are at the top of my wish list and are already enjoying much popularity from customers as well, similarly to the XL Caliban.
This table lamp is giving major Soho Home vibes - but for much less. Made with mango wood, similarly to the also much loved Habitat pebble table lamp, the Emir lamp is carved into a statement totem design that would look beautiful on a bedside table or a side table next to the sofa.
I've spotted the new Yuno lamps even before attending the Habitat press view and I instantly loved the beautifully and uniquely pleated lampshade, as well as the earthy red colourway. And seeing it in person only affirmed how I felt about it - there is also a matching floor lamp and wall light available.
Whether you're looking to spend a little less on your lighting, want something slightly smaller than the XL Caliban or are not a fan of the colour, I think this £20 glass table lamp is the perfect alternative. It also comes in orange, as well as red but this nature-inspired green is my favourite colourway.
Which one will you be investing in this season?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Experts say this is the reason you should use a dehumidifier all year round — and your health and home will thank you for it
Don't think about storing your dehumidifier away until next winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
When to plant hollyhock seeds – you have two windows a year to choose from
Temperature is key to ensure beautiful blooms
By Holly Reaney
-
Sleep experts reveal 5 bedroom styling tips to encourage good sleep hygiene – improving yours is easier than you think
You’ll never wake up on the wrong side of bed again
By Maddie Balcombe
-
IKEA’s new JÄRLEK collection has embraced the year’s biggest glassware trend — these are our top picks from the playful collection
We've been seeing two-toned glassware everywhere this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
George Home’s £14 striped lamp is a dead ringer for M&S's viral Kristen lamp - but it's wireless and half the price
Grab it while you can
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I got a first look at the new John Lewis range for spring/summer 2025 – these are the top pieces to shop now and save for later
These are all the new additions to the brand's range that should be on your radar
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make your ceiling more attractive – 7 ways to turn the neglected fifth wall into a beautiful feature
Are you forgetting to decorate your ceiling? You really shouldn't
By Sara Hesikova
-
IKEA is putting an end to ugly extension cords – you won’t mind having its latest design on display in your home
I can’t wait to get my hands on one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Primark is selling a gorgeous green cushion that is almost identical to a £150 designer cushion — we predict a sell-out
The new collection is filled with beautiful designer-look pieces
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi’s Blocks in Bloom Building Flowers are a dead-ringer for LEGO flowers - at just £2.99 they’re half the price too
When there's a dupe to be had, Aldi always finds a way to save us money
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Marks & Spencer has combined the best parts of a rose and peony to launch an exclusive new flower – I got a sneak peek at the beautiful bloom
And you don't have to wait for peony season to buy it
By Sara Hesikova