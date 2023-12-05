Fearne Cotton's under-the-sea Christmas tree is an unexpected breakout trend – experts are calling it 'brave' and 'creative'

We're obsessed with the mermaid-core look of Fearne Cotton's Christmas tree – and so is the high street

Fearne Cotton
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M, Justin E Palmer)
Sara Hesikova
By Sara Hesikova
published

It’s no secret that Fearne Cotton is an endless source of inspiration for us here at Ideal Home. In the midst of publicly talking and writing about the Christmas season-induced stress, the presenter has also put up and decorated her Christmas tree, championing a prevalent trend of this festive season that is both creative and somewhat surprising. But we’re so here for Fearne Cotton’s Christmas tree vibes.

The author has adorned the best artificial Christmas tree with ocean and underwater-themed baubles like an octopus and a whale. And it’s a trend we’ve seen repeatedly popping up in this year’s Christmas collections of the likes of John Lewis, M&S and Heal’s.

And just like when sharing her folksy throw which we fell in love with earlier this year, her mischievous cat Simon makes another star appearance while tackling the low-hanging ornaments. And while the flamingo sadly didn’t make it, the high-hanging whale and octopus baubles live to see another festive day.

John Lewis decorated Christmas tree

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Fearne Cotton’s Christmas tree

Mixing in some seasonal Christmas tree trends with your existing decorations is the way to avoid outdated Christmas decor this year. And if you’re one for unusual themes then blending in some ocean-native creatures and underwater motifs a la Fearne Cotton might be the way to spice things up this year. 

While Fearne opted for a whale (probably the most popular of the underwater mammals this year) and an octopus, there is a whole other sea world that you can decorate your tree with, from jellyfish to seashells and more.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)

A photo posted by on

Get the look

John Lewis Polar Planet Orca Bauble
John Lewis Polar Planet Orca Bauble

Cody Foster & Co Kitsch Octopus Decoration
Cody Foster & Co Kitsch Octopus Decoration

Gisela Graham Resin Pale Blue Whale Decoration
Gisela Graham Resin Pale Blue Whale Decoration

Busybee Glass Jellyfish and Seashells Ornaments 4pcs
Busybee Glass Jellyfish and Seashells Ornaments 4pcs

Gisela Graham Resin Pale Blue Seahorse Decoration
Gisela Graham Resin Pale Blue Seahorse Decoration

Glass Jewelled Hanging Shell Decoration
Glass Jewelled Hanging Shell Decoration

'Across the worlds of fashion and beauty, the emerging "mermaid-core" trend has been on the rise over the past 12 months, and is an influence that has slowly crept into the home,' says Sabina Miller, head buying director at Heal’s

'Offering a sense of ethereal escapism, the movement towards shimmering pearl textures, calming aqua shades and rippled glass finishes has been reflected in the accelerated demand for sea-themed decorations this Christmas. This demonstrates how customers have become much braver and more creative in their design choices, opting for pieces with personality in place of traditionally red, green and gold decor,' she explains.

So why not get a little brave and creative this year yourself?

Topics
Christmas
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
News Writer

Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸