George Home is selling a look-a-like for Oliver Bonas' boldest lamp but £100 less

George Home has done it again, giving many an opportunity to get the high-end look for less with a dupe of Oliver Bonas' stylish leopard table lamp – shoppers can save £100 on this statement decor piece.

Statement lighting has been on many an interior-conscious person's mind as a home decor trend to jump on. We know that lighting is key to setting the mood for any space, so how much more when we think about the silhouette itself? The leopard lamp trend is a bold choice for living room lighting ideas, but one that we think is worth taking on – and George Home have just made it even more achievable even on a budget.

George Home's Bronze Leopard Shaped Table Lamp (Image credit: George Home)

George Home's Oliver Bonas leopard table lamp dupe

The Bronze Leopard Shaped Table Lamp (opens in new tab) is available to purchase for £35 in-store or online. George Home claims that shoppers can 'make a wild statement with this leopard table lamp' and that 'it'll make a real impact when lit.'

We think it's a great dupe for Oliver Bonas' Leopard Green Velvet Shade Desk & Table Lamp (opens in new tab), which retails for £135. Savvy shoppers can save £100 on this bargain buy. The main difference between the two table lamps is that George Home's version is black as opposed to Oliver Bonas' velvet green.

They're both stylish statement pieces that would thrive in any space, especially as a daring bedroom lighting idea. 'The wide and varied range of animal lights on the market shows that there is a desire to feature these quirky and fun statement lights in the home,' explains Julian Page, head of design at BHS (opens in new tab). And we love them too.

Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie (opens in new tab) predicts that statement lighting will continue to be a recurring theme in 2023 – but bigger. 'You get a 2 for 1 with lighting, the effect of the light itself and the shape and colour of the lamp. A punchy lamp or lampshade makes a statement, and is a piece of art in itself.'

George Home hasn't failed in supplying us with budget decorating ideas, and needless to say, the bargains just keep coming. They're one of Ideal Home's best-kept secrets for picking up fabulous dupes of high-end home decor pieces we have our eye on.

Oliver Bonas' Leopard Green Velvet Shade Desk & Table Lamp (Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

And fans also love it and agree – George Home's leopard table lamp has been said to 'look like a very expensive statement piece' and of 'fantastic quality at a fraction of the price of other retailers.'

There you have it. Run, don't walk to Asda.