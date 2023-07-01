This £20 George Home tiger throw is the ultimate high-end dupe - and it's on sale

It's no secret that we're huge fans of George Home, so we're constantly on the lookout for when their top picks come in, and out of stock. After the TikTok buzz of their Spring cottagecore collection, we've been waiting patiently (read: constantly refreshing the page) for our favourite accessories. And top of the list is this pink tiger motif throw.

We've seen tiger print home accessories pop up everywhere, primarily in more high-end retailers. Through cushions, rugs, throws, and even duvet covers, there are so many ways you can incorporate the animal print trend into your living room or bedroom.

But not every home decor trend is destined for a room overhaul or expensive update, sometimes all it takes is one affordable accessory to make your space feel brand new. This tiger throw is an almost identical option to a premium option that comes in at an eye-watering £1,320, as opposed to just £20 down from £22. We definitely know which one we'll be going for.

Ready to commit to a hint of the tiger trend? Once you see it styled up it will be hard to say no.

Pink Tiger Print Throw | was £22 , now £20 at George Home

Animal print has officially had an upgrade. We've had our eye on this pink throw for a while, and not only is it back in stock, but it's also reduced to £20. It's the perfect payday purchase.

George Home tiger throw

George Home's trendy releases sell out fast, and we've been waiting for this tiger throw to come back into stock for a while, alongside the highly coveted white mushroom lamp that's only £13.

Tiger rugs and cushions have been everywhere, so we've been hunting high and low for affordable alternatives. We also spotted that George Home have a dupe of the infamous House of Hackney Saber cushion, and it's only £9. With a potential saving of £201, who could say no?

Pink Tiger Print Throw £20 at George Home The chic pink shade of this throw will be right at home in any interior, adding a stylish touch to a grey sofa just like Anna's. We also love how premium the tufted trim looks. Tiger Rug Cashmere Blanket £1,320 at Abask A cashmere throw sounds like an absolute dream, but at £1,320 it's extremely difficult to justify. We can only imagine how cosy it would be to cuddle up with though.

Our Style Editor, Anna Morley, first found the throw, and included it in her round-up of her favourite picks from George Home's cottagecore release. She put it straight into her loft conversion ready for cosy nights spent curled up on the sofa.

'It's a striking addition to my grey living room idea. I love it draped over my sofa, thrown across the bed or on my display ladder,' says Anna. 'And yes, I sometimes even drape it over myself to keep warm.'

We can't wait to follow suit.

(Image credit: Anna Morley)

Our favourite tiger-themed buys

George Home is truly excelling when it comes to interior decor, so if you're looking to make a small but trendy update to your home then it's the place to go. But things sell out fast, so just in case you can't get your hands on the throw in time, then here are a few more tiger-themed buys.

We also couldn't not include George Home's tiger cushion, which is currently sitting in my basket.

Tibetan Tiger Outdoor/Indoor Rug £48 at Furn Wanting a pink tiger rug to match your throw? We love this from Furn, which can be used both indoors and outdoors, so you can enjoy a trendy garden space too. Pink Leopard Tiger Tapestry Throw £40.54 at Etsy If you want to add another animal into the mix, then this Etsy throw might be for you. It has the classic pink tone we love with the addition of a red accent that will add depth to an interior scheme. 1. Red Tiger Print Cushion £6 at George Home Tiger motif cushions show no sign of slowing down in popularity, so this is a great chance to score one for a lower price. At just £9, you can achieve the same look for a lot less.

Like we said, make sure you act fast, because they won't hang around for long.