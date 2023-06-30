George Home's coveted mushroom lamp is finally back in stock – I've been counting down the days

George Home's fan-favourite mushroom lamp is back in stock and let's just say I'm pretty ecstatic about it – if you've been waiting months for it to come back in stock like I have, you're going to want to hear about this.

Although the home decor trend of cottagecore may not be sweeping homes as big as it used to for bedrooms and living rooms alike, there's something about the fae, woodland vibe that I still can't help but be drawn by – and as far as lighting trends go, the mushroom motif just takes the cake.

(Image credit: George Home)

George Home mushroom lamp

I've been waiting for George Home to restock their White Mushroom Portable Battery Table Lamp since March earlier this year, and after so long, it's finally available to purchase on the George Home website for £13 – a price you just can't fault.

Okay, there's a chance they might've been back for a little bit now, but stumbling upon them again recently during my homeware wishlist sweep and actually being able to 'Add to Basket' was the highlight of my day (admittedly, I don't have much else going on...)

White Mushroom Portable Battery Table Lamp | £13.00 at George Home This glass, speckled mushroom lamp is the perfect bedroom lighting solution to add ambience to your sleep sanctuary and character to any space. It also comes in a pink colourway, if that's more your fancy.

If you're needing a reason to declutter your bedside table and actually keep it tidy, I think this mushroom lamp is the perfect solution because who wouldn't want to put this beauty on display?

I think it's safe to say the masses on TikTok prefer showcasing the pink version of the mushroom lamp, but I actually prefer the white one because I feel like it'd give me more options to style it with my existing bedroom decor and blend a little more seamlessly with the attempted organic modern theme I've got going on in my quaint small bedroom.

If you wanted to up the ante even more, George Home is selling a designer-style side table and I think that paired with this mushroom lamp, it's a style combination that meshes quiet luxury and touches of cottagecore in the sweetest way.

I can't wait for my mushroom lamp to arrive so I can finally have it as a stunning addition to my bedroom. I'll keep you posted – trust me, I won't shut up about it.