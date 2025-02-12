How to make your ceiling more attractive – 7 ways to turn the neglected fifth wall into a beautiful feature

There will always be places and features in your home that will be neglected more than others – and for the longest time, ceilings got the short end of the stick. Now dubbed ‘the fifth wall’, ceilings have been slowly coming into the spotlight over the last year or so as homeowners turn their attention up, starting to include the ceiling in their decorating scheme and thinking – how can I make my ceiling more attractive?

Whether you’re looking for statement living room ceiling ideas or ways to give your rather plain bedroom some oomph up overhead, there are so many different ways to elevate a ceiling in every room of the house. So as far as I’m concerned, there’s no excuse to ignore the ceiling any longer and simply leave it white by default. But as ‘ceiling focus’ is one of the biggest home decor trends of 2025, I have a feeling we won’t be seeing many boring ceilings from now on – on the contrary.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglass Gibb)

‘In recent years, interior design has embraced the concept of “the fifth wall” recognising ceilings as an integral part of a room’s aesthetic rather than an afterthought,’ says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and creative director at Bobbi Beck. ‘This shift is usually driven by a desire to create immersive spaces, adding dimension, and enhancing the space. Social media and interior design influencers have also popularised bold ceiling treatments, showcasing how they can transform a space.’

Victoria Yardley, managing director of eco-paint specialists Victory Colours, adds, ‘When it comes to planning your interior scheme, the ceiling should always be considered as the fifth wall. It almost feels like a wasted opportunity to simply paint them white. Ceilings are the largest empty expanse in any room, so it makes sense to be a little more creative and make a real feature of them.’

1. Paint it a bold, contrasting colour

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

If you’re wondering whether you should paint your ceiling a different colour, the answer is yes! Going for a bold shade on the ceiling can also mean that you can leave the walls a bit more pared back, going for a classic white or off-white.

‘In my studio, we have a passion for interesting ceilings, and often suggest a glossy duck egg blue, to elevate the height of the room and feel sky-like,’ says interior designer Olivia Outred. ‘Or a strong colour that would be overly heavy on all four walls, but sits very nicely on the ceiling, drawing the eyes up.’

2. Add a picture rail

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

If you’re considering painting the ceiling a bold, contrasting shade, there is an option of taking it even further by adding a picture rail and taking the colour of the ceiling a bit lower.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘In rooms with high ceilings, consider creating a picture rail and paint the area above the picture rail and the ceiling in the same colour, for a really bold design statement,’ Victoria at Victory Colours says.

3. Put up some wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

One of the biggest wallpaper trends for 2025 is taking it up to the ceiling, much like Layton Williams has done in his kitchen – and it results in a stunning look every time, whether you go for a beautiful floral pattern or a metallic finish.

‘I have been seeing a lot of gold wallpaper going up and gilding the ceiling,’ says Colleen Bennett, founder of CBB Design Firm.

You can either add the wallpaper solely to the ceiling to make it the focus or create a seamless effect by covering both the walls and the ceiling in the same pattern and finish.

‘You can match the pattern to the other walls in the room for a more maximalist look or adding wallpaper only to the ceiling is a great way to make your ceiling stand out,’ says Caroline Woolmer, head of design at Lucie Annabel, before adding a warning. ‘Only apply wallpaper to your ceiling if it is flat from wall to wall, this will ensure a smooth and consistent look. If you have period features in your room such as a ceiling rose or elaborate and non-linear cornices, consider opting for paint on your ceiling over wallpaper.’

I Love Wallpaper Etna Metallic Wallpaper £35.20 per roll at I Love Wallpaper Gold ceiling wallpapers seem to be trending. And I love this fluid, marbled-style design from I Love Wallpaper that will reflected the light beautifully. Grandeco Hazy Day Clouds Smooth Wallpaper £13.50 per square metre at B&Q If you're to be putting wallpaper on the ceiling, why not really lean into the placement by making it look like the sky? A cloudy one, in this case, but very ethereal. Joules Festival Flower Wallpaper £48 at John Lewis If you're more into florals, I'm particularly fond of artistic, hand-drawn-style designs like this Joules wallpaper. It's a little bit traditional and almost folk but very pretty.

4. Colour drench it

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Colour drenching the entire room (including the ceiling), in other words covering it all in one colour for a seamless look, is a great way to make the ceiling part of the whole decorating scheme without necessarily making it a statement feature. And perhaps surprisingly, it’s one of the ways to make your living room ceiling look higher.

‘Painting the ceiling can massively change the feeling of the space,’ says interior designer Kate Guinness. ‘If you paint the ceiling the same colour as the walls, it tends to make the room feel taller. Because of how the light falls on the ceiling differently to the walls, even if the same colour is used for both it will likely look like a different tone on the ceiling.’

5. Tile your kitchen or bathroom ceiling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

If you’re looking for ways to adorn your bathroom or kitchen ceiling, putting tiles up is an elegant and striking way to go about it.

‘We love tiled ceilings in bathrooms and kitchens, with a border running around the edge. I saw some lovely ceilings in Antwerp, beautifully tiled with intricate borders. And I was lucky enough to have a client back in London who was keen for her kitchen to be fully tiled too, including the ceiling,’ Olivia Outred says.

6. Go for a statement light fixture

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you’re more of a minimalist or are renting and can’t drastically change the appearance of your ceiling, one of the easier ways to make your ceiling look more attractive is by going for a beautiful and striking overhead light – especially as statement sculptural light fixtures are one of the biggest lighting trends this year.

‘Specific light fixtures can naturally draw the eye upwards – chandeliers, pendant lights, or sculptural fixtures are a few examples,’ James at Bobbi Beck says.

And if you want to make your ceiling appear higher, James specifically recommends recessed lights, ‘Try adding recessed lighting instead of hanging fixtures. The recessed lights will help keep the space feeling open.’

Aniston 3-Light Glass Globe Bubble Chandelier £245.99 at Wayfair This kind of bubble chandeliers are widely loved in the interiors circle but they tend to be pricey. However, Wayfair's version is reasonable, while keeping the high-end designer aesthetic. M&S Monroe Flush Light £109 at M&S Marks & Spencer's lighting range is one of the best on the high street in my opinion. And this art deco-style flush light is perfect for any rooms with lower ceilings. La Redoute Azéria Large Cloud Ceiling Light £159.99 at La Redoute Similarly to the cloud-print wallpaper mural, these pendant lights from La Redoute sport a cloud shape that will make for the perfect conversation starter next time you have guests over.

7. Put in some moulding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

If you want to take things a step further then you can add some decorative architectural features to your ceiling such as moulding.

‘Ceilings have become more important because usually they're just typically flat and boring. We’ve seen walls have their moment and set of trends and people are now looking for the next way to enhance their space and take things to the next level. We're seeing a lot of people using mouldings and details just to give it some zhuzh. The way you can make it draw your eye up is by adding that architecture. I always add moulding, that always makes things feel taller,’ Colleen at CBB Design Firm says.

But whatever you do to or with your ceiling, just don’t ignore and don’t leave it white. Have some fun with your home – and the ceiling is the perfect place to do that. Which ceiling-elevating idea is your favourite?