Marks & Spencer’s lighting range has never looked better – these are the 4 lamp designs that keep selling out

I don’t know if you’ve noticed but in the last couple of years, M&S got seriously cool. And the whole Ideal Home office is very much here for it, myself included. In the M&S home department, this is largely owed to the stylish lighting range which the retailer continuously struggles to keep in stock due to the high demand.

Earlier this year, the brand started phasing out its offering of larger furniture in order to focus more on what customers can’t get enough of – home accessories, and plenty of living room lighting ideas.

‘Lighting is certainly having a moment,’ says Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home. ‘Floor standing or portable LED lights are particular favourites. The trends in lighting are moving at pace and they are a great way of defining the style of your interior scheme.’

I’ve been saying this all year long but 2024 is truly the year of cool lighting – and M&S is without a doubt leading the lighting trend, for the most part with these top 4 bestselling table lamps that keep selling out. All under £60, better snap them up before they’re out of stock again.

1. M&S Kirsten Table Lamp

(Image credit: M&S)

We can’t talk about M&S lighting without mentioning the M&S Kirsten table lamp which started the brand’s popularity in this department. After launching in the spring of last year, by the summer it had already sold out five times, which is when M&S also released new colourways. Rven as I am writing this, two of the four colourways are currently unavailable.

The lamp defined by its checked ceramic base and scalloped lampshade has inspired a whole M&S Kirsten range – so now you can get anything from a matching vase to cluster pendant lights.

2. M&S Ollie Table Lamp

(Image credit: M&S)

‘One of the biggest trends we have seen is a love of pattern and colour making a return. With a neutral foundation, layering in accent colours or a statement pattern can enhance and give depth to any interior scheme,’ Karen at M&S Home says.

Enter the Ollie table lamp which, along with a couple other M&S striped table lamps, was launched off the back of the popularity that the Kirsten table lamp’s received. But instead of checks, M&S opted to champion stripes instead which were extended from the ceramic base to the lampshade, too.

3. M&S Amie Table Lamp

(Image credit: M&S)

The M&S Amie table lamp first became popular earlier this year as a dupe to similar high-end alternatives from the likes of Anthropologie. But this lighting design is stylish all on its own, no comparisons necessary and the M&S customers are clearly recognising that given it is in the top 4 bestsellers.

The lamp’s all-rattan design and relaxed Bohemian style make it the perfect choice for a bedroom lighting idea.

4. M&S Hallie Table Lamp

(Image credit: M&S)

Last but not least, the M&S Hallie table lamp is another customer (and Ideal Home) favourite. I’ve included the floor lamp iteration of this design in my round-up of the best wiggle lamps which have been trending this year.

Supported by a slim, wavy metal base in an antique brass finish, the lamp is topped with a conical fabric shade in pink and a contrasting dark red trim – I’m loving this colour combo lately!

And one reviewer pointed out the amazing value for money you get with this lamp, retailer for just £39.50. ‘Can't get over how great the quality of this lamp is considering the price point - you'd pay £100 for a lamp like this from other major retailers.’

M&S Hallie Table Lamp £39.50

But don't expect the lighting bestsellers to end there! I've already had a preview of the new M&S collection and I can report that it's filled with some new stunning lighting launches. While some are already available, there is plenty still to land over the coming months.

M&S lighting is killing it at the moment – and we can’t get enough of it!