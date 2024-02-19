IKEA’s stunning new cushion covers put a sophisticated twist on the coquette frilly cushion trend

We don’t typically shop IKEA for pretty items, which is totally okay, because that’s not really what most of us look for from IKEA. The brand has always championed a sophisticated scandi aesthetic, until now!

The much-loved Swedish brand has recently released a collection of seriously lovely, hand-embroidered frilly cushion covers, leaning into one of the biggest home decor trends of 2024.

IKEA’s new ÅKERNEJLIKA cushion covers

IKEA have just dropped a new range of cushion covers named ÅKERNEJLIKA, and the designs expertly embrace the frilled edge cushion trend that we’ve been seeing everywhere recently, at both high-end designer stores and high-street favourites.

It's also a trend we've seen in other homeware, from scalloped trays to frill-edge mirrors, and even headboards. Usually, IKEA's cushion covers are more basic, so it's a pleasant surprise to see them embrace such a fun design; and for an affordable price, too.

There are two cushion covers to choose from, including a white frill option with a minimalist blue embroidered flower on the front, and blue and white stripes on the back.

Also available is the same pleated cushion cover in beige and white, with a white embroidered flower on the front and beige and white stripes on the back. Both cushion covers are available for just £15.

(Image credit: IKEA)

But rather than being kitsch, as many frilly cushion covers are, IKEA's new covers are undeniably sleek and sophisticated, with their minimalist design and neutral colour palette ensuring they'll work in almost any home.

They'll certainly make for a stylish addition to any sofa, bed or armchair, and given that they aren't overly whimsical, would be ideal for those who have been keen to try the frilly cushion trend, but have so far been put off by more bold designs.

These stunning ÅKERNEJLIKA cotton covers don’t only look good; they do good too. They were actually made by Rangsutra, a social business based in India, which creates long-term employment for women in small villages across the country.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA collaborates with Rangsutra on a couple of products, with the aim of creating and selling items that have a material impact on the lives of those who actually make the lovely homeware products.

But if these cover aren’t quite your speed however, there are plenty of other adorable cushion covers in the newly-launched ÅKERNEJLIKA range.

One of our other favourites is a brown cushion cover with delicate white floral embroidery (available for £15 too), and a nautical-style long cushion cover with white and blue embroidery, white and blue stripes, and black buttons. This piece is also available for £15.

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, if you're craving a bit more colour here are just a couple of our other top affordable picks.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Cushion £19.50 at M&S Marks & Spencer's frilled cushions are available in green, yellow and red Dunelm Linford Stripe Cushion £14 at Dunelm Made with pure cotton, the cushion comes in pink, yellow and blue Atelier Raff Toot Sweet Cushion £40 at Atelier Raff If you want to support a more independent brand then Atelier Raff's Toot Sweet cushion is a vibrant option.

So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!