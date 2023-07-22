This genius IKEA KALLAX hack turned the cult classic into the ultimate coffee station
Coffee *and* IKEA? Sign us up...
If we only had to name a couple of things we loved from the top of our head, we would have to say it's a good coffee and IKEA. Well, what if I told you that there's a way to bring those two together for the best of both worlds?
Coffee bar ideas don't have to cost you a fortune, and as we know full well that IKEA is synonymous with affordability, we're sure you can rank this trick at the top of our other favourite IKEA kitchen hacks.
We came across this genius IKEA hack to turn your cult classic KALLAX units into your own personal coffee bar, and we're just a tad obsessed (okay fine, we're really obsessed).
IKEA coffee bar hack
Ashley Nariman, professional organiser and owner of Clear Spaces Organizing Co, took to her Instagram page to share this insanely clever hack to create your own dedicated coffee zone in your home.
If you're an avid coffee lover and want a reason to display your favourite coffee machine and supplies on the daily, here's how Ashley went about giving all her coffee belongings an organised, little home.
Before
Ashley starts the hack with IKEA's KALLAX shelving unit (specifically the four-cube version) which is undoubtedly a classic piece in many of our own homes due to its sheer versatility in any room as a storage and organisation solution.
Next, she adds legs to the unit, which coincides perfectly with a recent furniture-raising trick we looked at as an easy and affordable way to instantly make your home feel bigger. Just with the addition of the legs alone, it already looks like an elevated piece of furniture.
Then comes the addition of coffee mug racks, which she then hung her favourite mugs onto. To further utilise available space, she uses basket inserts to keep extra supplies on hand. For a safe space for any additional hand towels, Ashley attached a towel hanger to the side of the KALLAX unit.
After
Finally, she completes the transformation by decorating and adding your go-to bits. You know how much we love decanting to keep a tidy space, so display your jars, utensils, and coffee machine on top to bring it all to life.
What results is a charming little coffee bar that will wow your guests, and keep you sane too while you're at it (thank you, caffeine).
You can have a look below at our top picks so you can also get the look and get one step closer to creating a coffee haven in the comfort of your own home.
Get the look
Elevate any piece of furniture with these legs and instantly make any room look bigger.
This under cabinet mug rack is the perfect space-saving solution for displaying your favourite mugs.
Want to keep everything uniform? This set of 6 glass mugs from Wayfair proves that sometimes, simplicity is key.
We love these tea towel holders that will ensure you've always got one on hand for any spillages.
Make the most of your space by using these stylish rattan basket inserts that look a lot more expensive than they are.
There's something about a clutter-free space that just does it for us, and this IKEA coffee bar hack is one that we're definitely eager to try for ourselves. In fact, it could even inspire further ideas for a boozier counterpart, if that's more your style.
However, we'll be sticking to making the most of our caffeine fix, thank you very much.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
