This genius IKEA KALLAX hack turned the cult classic into the ultimate coffee station

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If we only had to name a couple of things we loved from the top of our head, we would have to say it's a good coffee and IKEA. Well, what if I told you that there's a way to bring those two together for the best of both worlds?

Coffee bar ideas don't have to cost you a fortune, and as we know full well that IKEA is synonymous with affordability, we're sure you can rank this trick at the top of our other favourite IKEA kitchen hacks.

We came across this genius IKEA hack to turn your cult classic KALLAX units into your own personal coffee bar, and we're just a tad obsessed (okay fine, we're really obsessed).

IKEA coffee bar hack

Ashley Nariman, professional organiser and owner of Clear Spaces Organizing Co, took to her Instagram page to share this insanely clever hack to create your own dedicated coffee zone in your home.

A post shared by Ashley Nariman (@clearspacesorganizingco) A photo posted by on

If you're an avid coffee lover and want a reason to display your favourite coffee machine and supplies on the daily, here's how Ashley went about giving all her coffee belongings an organised, little home.

Before

Before Ashley at Clear Spaces Organizing Co worked her magic. (Image credit: Ashley Nariman, Clear Spaces Organizing Co)

Ashley starts the hack with IKEA's KALLAX shelving unit (specifically the four-cube version) which is undoubtedly a classic piece in many of our own homes due to its sheer versatility in any room as a storage and organisation solution.

Next, she adds legs to the unit, which coincides perfectly with a recent furniture-raising trick we looked at as an easy and affordable way to instantly make your home feel bigger. Just with the addition of the legs alone, it already looks like an elevated piece of furniture.

Then comes the addition of coffee mug racks, which she then hung her favourite mugs onto. To further utilise available space, she uses basket inserts to keep extra supplies on hand. For a safe space for any additional hand towels, Ashley attached a towel hanger to the side of the KALLAX unit.

After

Finally, she completes the transformation by decorating and adding your go-to bits. You know how much we love decanting to keep a tidy space, so display your jars, utensils, and coffee machine on top to bring it all to life.

After Ashley's genius transformation. (Image credit: Ashley Nariman, Clear Spaces Organizing Co)

What results is a charming little coffee bar that will wow your guests, and keep you sane too while you're at it (thank you, caffeine).

You can have a look below at our top picks so you can also get the look and get one step closer to creating a coffee haven in the comfort of your own home.

Get the look

There's something about a clutter-free space that just does it for us, and this IKEA coffee bar hack is one that we're definitely eager to try for ourselves. In fact, it could even inspire further ideas for a boozier counterpart, if that's more your style.

However, we'll be sticking to making the most of our caffeine fix, thank you very much.