IKEA's Marimekko collaboration is inspired by a surprising vegetable

IKEA's collaboration with finish design house Marimekko has been much anticipated since it was announced last year. The BASTUA collection was finally unveiled last week and the use of a striking rhubarb print stole the show to inspire your next IKEA hack.

The IKEA x Marimekko BASTUA collaboration draws inspiration from the sauna culture, deeply rooted in Nordic lifestyle. It includes 26 beautiful products designed around the sauna experience, the steps 'before, during and after', Mikael Axelsson, Designer at IKEA explained at IKEA's launch event for the collection.

The collection which goes on sale 1st March marries IKEA's scandi designs with Marimekko spectacular prints which were designed exclusively for the collaboration. The result is a range of products bursting with joy, including a reimaging of IKEA's FRAKTA bag in a bold and striking rhubarb leaf print that captured our attention.

BaSTUA carrier bag, £2.50, IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

A rhubarb leaf might sound a bit bonkers in a collection designed to encourage well-being, but it is actually inspired by the large rhubarb leaves that are often found growing near sauna huts in Finland. If they're the new palm leaf trend, we're all for it.

'Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,' says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

The collection aims to take the sauna from a physical place and make it about introducing everyday acts of self-care into people's routines. The bursts of colour come as a welcome relief to the neutral spa-bathroom trend we've grown accustomed to.

The bold rhubarb leaf motif, a chunky stripe and a wood-carved pattern are used throughout the range of 26 items on water bottles, towels, and trays. They're interspersed with some simpler items including IKEA's first sauna bucket (£30), a strikingly simple wooden bench and mirror.

Here are the three pieces we're planning to pick up when the collection launches in March.

The pieces to watch for in IKEA's BASTUA collection

BASTUA tray

(Image credit: IKEA)

The BASTUA tray showcasing the Rhubarb motif was a crowd-pleaser among the Ideal Home team and many interior design insiders we've spoken to. At just £10 it is perfect for pairing with outdoor kitchen ideas or simply a playful touch to a coffee table.

If you're as obsessed with this print as us, it is also available in a robe, carrier bag, floor cushion and a pink shower curtain.

BASTUA bench towel

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're looking to add that luxury hammam vibe to your bathroom, the BASTUA bench towel is a perfect towel upgrade at £15. The wavy print is inspired by the carved pattern seen on the wooden mirror and peg rack in the collection.

BASTUA side table

(Image credit: IKEA)

The BASTUA side table, priced at £50, is an elegant piece we predict could become a design classic.

'Nordic furniture design has always been characterised by clean lines and simple constructions that focus on function,' says Mikael Axelsson, Designer at IKEA. 'The BASTUA side table is my take on this heritage as it is made of birch veneer and with a high edge that keeps things in place.'

The collection launch 1st March with prices starting at £1 to £70 for the bench. We'd set your alarms if we were you if you want to grab one of the rhubarb print designs.