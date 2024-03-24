M&S is the new go-to for all our editors when shopping for quiet luxury homeware on a budget
M&S has undeniably been having quite the moment in the spotlight recently, being the subject of all the newest homeware hauls we've been spotting on our social media feeds.
As the brand currently is championing the biggest home decor trends of quiet luxury, all of the Instagram reels we've seen grace our feeds have done no less than rave about the quality of the homeware, how bang-on-trend everything is for making a living room look more expensive, and of course, the affordable pricing compared to more high-end brands on the market.
This year alone, M&S has already made a stir within the interior space following the release of products reminiscent of cult classics among our favourite luxury homeware retailers. From their electric diffuser which looks just like The White Company's to their new Anthropologie lookalike rattan table lamp, M&S have been serving up hit after hit.
M&S quiet luxury homeware
That being said, we thought it'd only be right if we finally compiled some more of our favourite buys to consider snapping up from M&S right now to achieve the coveted quiet luxury look for less without scrimping on quality.
From distressed vases, two-toned coloured glassware, and a selection of gorgeous table and floor lamps nailing the new springtime lighting trends, rest assured you'll likely find something that will resonate with you and your personal homeware style – elevating it that slight touch to make for a living room that feels more luxurious.
Shop our editors' top picks
Coloured glassware has been the 'it' tablescaping trend of the season – and our News Writer, Sara Hesikova, thinks these two colourful champagne saucers will be the focal point of your table with their striking, modern design.
In woven rattan, this tray perfectly blends natural aesthetics with modern design. Our Assistant Editor, Thea Babington-Stitt thinks this is the perfect way to elevate a coffee table with a gorgeous candle, stylish matchbox, and a posy of flowers.
Similar-looking to one from The White Company, the mottled glass of this large hurricane candle holder gently diffuses light to create a warm and inviting ambience. It's perfect for softly illuminating your room, with a container in the centre that holds a large candle.
I love a playful vase and this jug-shaped one takes the cake for me. Made from terracotta, this vase features a natural, organic aesthetic. An embossed motif around the centre enhances its jug-shape silhouette, while the distressed finish adds extra texture to the look.
With its curvy metal design, this floor lamp makes a striking choice for your living space. Our News Writer, Sara Hesikova says she's over the bobbin home decor trend and has moved onto these curvier silhouettes – and we don't blame her.
Of course, it's not an M&S quiet luxury round-up without mention of the bestselling Kirsten table lamp. This small ceramic table lamp brings a touch of kitsch charm to classic interiors, designed with a scallop-edged shade and a checked base.
Ideal Home's Editor, Heather Young, says she's ready to upgrade her bedding for spring and is lusting after this pure linen set. Bedding is such an easy way to add a luxe look to your bedroom, after all. Crafted from pure linen for a lightweight and breathable feel, it will keep you cool as you dream.
Add a modern rustic vibe to your decor with this textured rattan floor lamp. Our Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, thinks this natural material looks more expensive than it is and is comparable to others on the market going for over £300.
With all these stunning editor-approved options, it's safe to say that M&S is truly on the ball with these homeware launches. Everything from decorative home furnishings to even being a quality place to buy bedding, the retailer is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for more or less anything you need: food, fashion, and homeware all in one.
Given the sheer quality of the many products that have caught our eye over the past couple of months to even just the recent weeks, it's no wonder M&S has quickly become all of our editors' go-to retailers for securing these gorgeous buys.
Delivering luxury looks without the hefty price tag, best believe you'll be finding us shopping here all season long to bring our homeware vision boards to life.
