Habitat created a designer look with its new wooden table lamp – and it’s half the price of identical alternatives

Habitat rarely ever disappoints with its stylish designer lookalikes. And it’s done it again with the Habitat mango wood table lamp, which is beautiful in its right. But it’s also the perfect dupe for a mango wood table lamp we've been lusting after at Zara, which is more than double the price.

As our aversion to the big light grows, table lamps are a growing lighting trend and these wooden-based options ooze a luxury feel. Bringing natural warmth that pairs very easily with many different home decor styles, is the perfect way to create a sense of cosiness with your lighting choice.

The £32 Habitat lamp makes for an ideal living room lighting idea - or even a bedroom lighting idea - propped on a side or bedside table.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat’s wood table lamp

The Habitat Pebble Mango Wood Table Lamp with its curved mango wood base and a white flared lampshade reminds us a lot of the Zara Mango Wood Table Lamp that boasts the same features.

The base is of a slightly different shape, but while the Habitat lamp is priced at £32, the Zara version is almost £80.

Habitat Pebble Mango Wood Table Lamp - Natural and White £32 at Argos Apart from its lower price, the main difference that sets the Habitat lamp apart from the Zara Home one is the pebble-shaped base with a more prominent wood grain. The white lampshade is made from cotton. Zara Home Mango Wood Table Lamp £79.99 at Zara Home Equipped with a white linen lampshade, the Zara Home table lamp features a simpler but still curved base with a less pronounced wood grain but a darker finish. The overall look is perhaps slightly more polished.

‘Although wood is primarily employed on a large scale for furniture, flooring and blinds, its natural beauty takes centre stage when crafted into smaller accessories like bowls, figurines or lamp bases, creating an exceptionally stylish design statement,’ says Lucy Mather, interior expert at luxury home furniture and homewares store Arighi Bianchi.

‘Wood accessories are timeless, but now with the current movement for homes to be more sensory, texture-rich, and comforting spaces, they contribute to this idea of luxury from natural and non-manufactured materials. Wood suits so many styles of home and décor choices, from Scandi and boho to farmhouse and retro. It really is an incredibly versatile material ’

We particularly love the choice of mango wood for both of these lamps which is known for its strength and durability, as well as distinct grains that bring another layer of pattern to a home. And Lucy agrees.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

‘For me, it’s the grain patterns and textures of different wood species that add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any room.’

But if you’re not sure how to best style your new lamp, Lucy has some advice.

‘Try juxtapositioning the finish of the wood with an unexpected pairing, mixing it with stone and metal, or feathers and more sheer finishes to bring textural contrast to a space. And don’t be afraid to mix different types of wood and different finishes in the same space,’ she concludes.