M&S is selling a stunning rattan table lamp – £150 less than high-end alternatives

2024 is the year of lighting! There’s no doubt about it. Are social media feeds are flooded with all things lamps and light, and the high street is delivering on our cravings for beautiful lamps. Our latest favourite? The new M&S rattan table lamp is a look-a-like for a high-end Anthropologie design that’s four times its price.

M&S has become our go-to for all things lighting. They've been behind many of the latest lighting trends with their sell-out Kirsten table lamp last season, and have also hopped on the wireless lamp trend.

Appearing on This Morning last month, M&S insider and influencer James Rotherham (@marksandspencer_james) couldn’t stop talking about the stylish Amie rattan table lamp from M&S. And it’s now finally in stock, rivalling the likes of the Anthropologie Sutton rattan table lamp.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S rattan table lamp

The choice of beautiful lamps has never been so plentiful and varied as this year. Last year we were all about the scallop trims, but now, it’s rattan lamps that edging into the limelight, which blend right in with the current cowboy core home decor trend.

We love the relaxed, summery feel that the rattan brings to a home, and reckon this M&S beauty is a sure way to make a living room look more expensive perched on a side table.

Lucy Mather, interior expert at luxury home furniture and homewares store Arighi Bianchi, credits the rise of their popularity to the ‘prevailing trend of understated luxury and a shift towards more relaxed interior styling.’

Meanwhile, Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, thinks ‘incorporating different textures such as velvet, linen, or rattan adds depth and interest to a space.’

The Anthropologie Sutton lamp has been on our wish lists for some time now. But it’s the design’s £198 price tag that has been deterring us.

But ever since our Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight spotted the M&S Amie lamp, she was sold. And now, so are the rest of us. Especially considering it’s £49.50, which is saving us about £150 compared to the Anthropologie one.

While it’s not completely identical, with the Amie’s base being a bit more curved and voluptuous, they have a similar aesthetic and are both made completely out of rattan. If anything, the M&S version is cuter than its high-end counterpart.

We’re adding to basket asap before it sells out like the Kirsten did last year!