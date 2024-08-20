Our latest obsession, the M&S Lola lamp, currently has 40% off – here's why you'll want to act fast

It's fair to say we have something of a lighting obsession over here at Ideal Home, and the latest target of our lust is the M&S Lola table lamp.

A striped ceramic beauty, this design ticks off more than one of the current lighting trends, and although a statement piece in its own right, would feel perfectly at home in all manner of interiors.

But it's not just a gorgeous light. Oh no, it's so much more – it's a true bargain. That's because we've spotted that there's e a limited-time deal on where M&S Lola table lamp can now be picked up for less than £30. If that's not reason enough to refresh your sideboards and beside tables, then what is?

The M&S Lola table lamp

Lola table lamp | was £49.50 now £29.70 at M&S With a generous 40% currently off the price of the Lola, you can now pick up this pretty lamp for only £29.70 instead of the usual ticket price of nearly £50. Now that's a win.

We're not the only ones who've taken a liking to the Lola, as right now the stylish lamp is the number one best-selling piece of lighting from M&S and to say it's selling quickly is an understatement.

The high street heroes have been on a winning streak of lighting recently, launching an array of striped lights, including the M&S Lola table lamp, in spring this year. These followed in the footsteps of the fan-favourite Kristen lamp, which became a viral sensation over summer and autumn last year and selling out over five times.

If that's any indication of how quickly the Lola may disappear, we wouldn't recommend waiting for too long to add to basket if you've got your eye on one.

(Image credit: M&S)

Part of the reason we like the M&S Lola table lamp so much is due to the details. Available in three gorgeous colourways, red, yellow and green, the ceramic base has alternating stripes of dark and light tones, and the rim of the shade features the main colour as well.

Another detail which won our hearts is the simple but oh-so-effective trick of the design team choosing to make the flex in a co-ordinating colour. This choice elevates the lamp into designer territory and, according to the glowing reviews, is one that buyers of the Lola have been particularly taken by.

(Image credit: M&S)

The reviews really show jjust how much people are loving the Lola. 'Brighten up a snug corner in your home with this Art Deco-inspired Lola table lamp. The elegant shade sits on a cylindrical ceramic base and is enhanced with a contrasting trim,' wrote one customer.

'The Lola table lamp brings a feeling of brightness and life to the room. Great for a small room as it and the shade doesn’t take up much space,' added another.

(Image credit: M&S)

So if you're equally as taken with this chic and expensive looking piece of homeware, the make sure you decide whether you want one sooner rather than later, before it goes back to full price, or if it sells out like its big sister lamp, Kristen.