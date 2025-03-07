It’s that time of year again – our favourite high-street brands have unveiled their spring/summer collections for the year. I took a first-look at Nutmeg’s home collection for 2025 and it’s safe to say that this is a hidden gem for bargain buys. It even gives Aldi a run for their money when it comes to affordable accessories.

Nutmeg, Morrisons’ clothing and home brand, has long been on our radar, but it’s often pipped at the post when it comes to our favourite supermarket homeware collections . However, after I was allowed a hands-on look at what Nutmeg has in store for 2025, I predict that it is set to replace the likes of Aldi as the one-stop-shop for low-cost homeware.

The pieces in the collection encapsulate our favourite elements of this year’s top home decor trends – from curved shapes and scalloped details to striped and floral accents. But, what stood out most to me was the price tag. With the most expensive item – a natural washed velvet throw – priced at just £25, this collection is budget-friendly without compromising on quality. What more could you ask for?

With the whole collection already available to shop in store, and a select few items also available online, you don’t want to wait to get your hands on the latest pieces. Here’s what I’ll be picking up.

The best bargain buys

With the start of the spring/summer season comes a wave of picture-perfect tablescapes, and Nutmeg has you covered. Their Country Garden tableware will add a flawless finishing touch to your summer garden party schemes. With subtle motifs of pastel florals and birds, Nutmeg has elevated the basics without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maddie Balcombe)

The scalloped plates immediately caught my eye. As curved details are currently on trend, I predict that this sophisticated trio set of plates and bowls will fly off the shelves – especially when you consider their price.

Up for sale individually, I couldn’t believe how affordable these luxe look dishes are. The scalloped edge dinner plate – the biggest piece of the set – is just £3.50. The two smaller pieces, a scalloped edge side plate and scalloped edge bowl, are priced at £2.50 and £2.00, respectively. Based on the feel alone, I was expecting these plates to have a much higher price point. They are the perfect addition to your table scheme.

To finish the look and impress your guests this summer, dress the table with Nutmeg’s floral pieces. From the £20 Mango wood bowl with hidden botanical motifs to the £5 four-pack of flowery placemats , it’s never been easier to create a cohesive look.

I was also very impressed with the bedding on show at Nutmeg’s collection preview. It felt soft and enticing, with quality that's a far cry from its humble price tag.

With William Morris-esque prints dominating a lot of the bedding we have seen so far this season, Nutmeg have taken a slightly different approach. Their floral motifs are big and bold, less subtle than some of the ditsy designs we’ve seen elsewhere. But what I love is how these floral ideas are offset with pink and white ticking stripes. Priced at just £20 for a double, this 100% cotton duvet set is an easy way to add interest to your room.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maddie Balcombe)

To shop the whole collection, head to your local Morrisons store. What will you be picking up?