Paloma Faith's homeware collection embraces this big seasonal trend
The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer has a gorgeous collection that's bang on trend for winter, and some new pieces have just dropped
Paloma Faith's homeware collection, launched earlier this year, embraces the maximalist trend taking over our homes this winter. The singer's range, Paloma Home, is fun, colourful and full of fearless patterns and opulent materials inspired by her own home.
Think tiger-print bedding, vintage chinoiserie wallpaper, cushions with tree of life patterns and fabric featuring oriental birds. The range screams #maximalism (a living room trend that – as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pointed out to us recently – has exploded with 360,000 Instagram posts).
Paloma Faith's maximalist homeware collection
We're loving the accent cushions and bedding sets, which are ideal for anyone who'd usually shy away from bold prints, as they add just a pinch of maximalism at a reasonable price.
Paloma Faith's decadent homeware collection, Paloma Home inspires us to invite a more maximalist style into our homes. Speaking to Ideal Home for our Paloma Faith home truths piece, the singer explains that the range embodies her chaotic, maximalist taste.
The collection features some gorgeous cushions in velvet with Bridgerton-style ruffles. We're loving this bold monochrome striped cushion, £36 at Paloma Home (opens in new tab), which would look fab on the sofa or bed, working with any colour scheme. There's also a matching bedding set if you want to go the whole hog...
New-in pieces include a floral cushion with a gingham print (opens in new tab)and tassled designs. We think these brave and beautiful designs would make great gifts for your interiors-obsessed friend (or for yourself) this festive season.
Updating your bedding or swapping out cushions is a great budget decorating idea, and can make a tired space feel fresh and new again. Paloma Faith's maximalist homeware collection finds beauty in the chaos, which is something we can get behind.
Our favourite collection is Spiced Up. As well as bold stripes, this range has pouncing tiger-covered cushions, velvet tiger prints and playful botanicals.
The maximalism trend is one of the biggest trends we've seen this year and adding one more 'out there' decor piece to your modern living room ideas creates contrast and brings plenty of personality to the space. It's great for bedrooms: a statement lampshade, stylish bedding layered up with pillows and throw cushions can be totally transformative.
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
