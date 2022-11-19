The Primark festive fragrances smell just like Christmas – and they start at just 80p
Welcome the smell of the festive season into your home without spending a fortune
The Primark festive fragrances hit the shelves again for the winter season so you can welcome the scent of Christmas into your homes. If you skipped out on a real tree this year and instead are sporting your best artificial Christmas tree, you can still mimic the seasonal scent of fir, pine, and cinnamon – starting from only 80p.
Primark is here to kick-start your Christmas decorating, offering festive fragrances in the form of traditional, stylish candles to reed diffusers. If you need a festive pick-me-up this winter, we advise you to mooch around the Primark homeware (opens in new tab) section for more stellar picks.
Primark festive fragrances
The Primark festive fragrances are currently available in the form of your traditional candle and as a selection of reed diffusers. These might even be some to add to your list of best scented candles.
The Cinnamon & Clove Scented Candle (opens in new tab) comes in at only £3.50, sporting chic, red packaging with gold detailing – nothing screams 'Christmas' more than this. Primark claims that 'featuring a wonderful cinnamon and clove fragrance, this candle not only has a divine scent, it also makes a great display item.' And we agree, it's a nifty find to accompany your budget Christmas decorating ideas.
The Primark festive fragrances also come in the form of reed diffusers, with up to four different scents to choose from including Winter Spice, Festive Christmas, Fig & Frankincense, and Woodlands. They're the perfect fit for a bathroom or as a festive fit for your Christmas hallway ideas.
All the scents are available in the 100ml size (opens in new tab), ringing in at £2.50 each and claiming to last up to 8 weeks in freshness, and if you bag one now then your home is sorted for the rest of the festive season. Each seasonal scent is also available as a mini diffuser (opens in new tab) with a capacity of 30ml, starting at only 80p. These ones are expected to last you up to 4 weeks – and for less than a pound, we think that's pretty neat.
So if you want to get your hands on a festive bargain, head over to your local Primark to shop the Christmas fragrances and take a look at the rest of their seasonal homeware picks. The festive season is sweet, but we can all agree that it's even sweeter with these wins at a stellar price.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home's Junior Writer.
