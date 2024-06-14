Primark’s chic rattan bench is only £65 – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a high-end version more than four times the price
We'll take two
When it comes to budget-friendly, trendy homeware, we know we can always rely on Primark. But who knew that the brand can also create timeless, elegant furniture – as the Primark rattan bench is the perfect example of. Moreover, how about the fact that it’s the spitting image of a high-end design that’s over four times its price?
That’s right! Championing a current home decor trend leaning towards vintage and retro styles, the Primark Wooden Rattan Bench is sold for mere £65, while the high-end lookalike, the Wood and Rattan Bench from Zara Home, costs £299.99. We’d say that’s quite a dramatic difference.
Especially since the benches look borderline identical – both designs are made of wood with their slightly curved seats covered in cane webbing, which both companies simply refer to as rattan. The main difference? The Zara version is a bit longer, measuring 140 centimetres in width compared to Primark’s 95 centimetres.
It’s somewhat incredible that everything from the Primark rattan furniture range is actually priced under £100. All the while looking like high-end or designer pieces, including the bench in question, which would work perfectly by the entrance so that we can sit on it while putting on or taking off our shoes. It would also look great at the foot of the bed, as Primark styled it.
As mentioned, vintage, timeless styles like the 'kitschens' home decor trend are currently having a moment in interiors – and furniture with rattan or cane webbing fits right into this trend.
‘There has been a significant trend towards vintage and retro aesthetics in interior design,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi. ‘Cane webbing, a material with historical roots, fits perfectly into this revival, offering a touch of nostalgia and timeless style.’
Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, adds, ‘Cane furniture exudes elegance due to its intricate craftsmanship and natural texture, which add a subtle sophistication. Its light, airy appearance blends well with various interior styles, enhancing its timeless appeal.’
And the mere appearance of intricate craftsmanship makes furniture with cane webbing inserts look expensive – even when it’s not, as is the case with the £65 Primark bench. The one downside? It's only available in Primark's physical stores as the retailer doesn't provide online shopping at all.
But either way, we’ll never say no to getting the high-end look without having to pay the high-end price.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
