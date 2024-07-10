Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop has collaborated on the ultimate quiet luxury rug range – without the high-end price tag

Ruggable’s latest partnership with Goop is what quiet luxury dreams are made of

Goop x Ruggable collection
(Image credit: Ruggable)
One of our favourite brands of washable rugs, Ruggable, has partnered with none other than Gwyneth Paltrow’s powerhouse of a lifestyle and wellness brand Goop. Released today at 2pm, the resulting Goop x Ruggable collection of rugs with prices starting at £119 is what quiet luxury dreams are made of.

The home decor trend of quiet luxury - which stands for elevated, sophisticated style that looks expensive without the need for anything overly flashy - has been going strong since last spring.

Infamous for some of its controversial products like the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle and advice around topics such as vaginal steaming, Goop’s, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s own, style is very much in line with the elegant ethos of this timeless trend - so we’re not overly surprised that the Goop x Ruggable range of eight different designs in flatwoven, tufted and re-jute finishes has quiet luxury written all over it.

Goop x Ruggable collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The inspiration behind the Goop x Ruggable collection

With each of its many collaborations, from the Bridgerton collection to its popular partnership with designer Jonathan Adler, Ruggable continues to expand its range and include new aesthetics.

‘At Ruggable, we are dedicated to making homes more functional and livable without sacrificing design and style,’ says Jenna Habayeb, chief marketing officer at Ruggable. ‘We use collaborations as a way to expand our design offerings, reach new audiences, and invest further in our current customers.’

Goop x Ruggable collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The inspiration behind these eight new additions was the brands’ shared view of the home as a sanctuary. Which is something we can see in the neutral, calming colour palette and soft textures of the washable rugs that we’d love to add to our homes (respecting the 18-inch rug rule, of course).

‘We are long term fans of goop, and have a shared philosophy of the home as a sanctuary, combining Goop’s elevated style with the practicality of Ruggable’s washable rugs,’ Jenna says. And it’s certainly a philosophy we can get behind.

Goop x Ruggable collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Cassandra Leisz, Ruggable’s senior creative director, continues, ‘We drew our inspiration from Goop’s distinctive and elegant design aesthetic. The collection is filled with soothing and natural colours and textures, designed to create a tranquil and inviting atmosphere embracing the spirit of wellness and self-care.’

But there are other influences at work here too - from ‘references to modern Spanish revival and Indian Dhurrie designs’ as Cassandra says, to antique styles and vintage-finish designs which give the collection all the more character.

Goop x Ruggable collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Our top picks

Goop x Ruggable collection
Goop x Ruggable Lucia Natural Rug

The subtle fading of this ornamental pattern is exactly what we mean by vintage-style character. Reminiscent of Indian motifs, adding the Lucia rug into your home is the perfect way to add some pattern in without overwhelming the space owing to the muted colour scheme.

Goop x Ruggable collection
Goop x Ruggable Shaila Stone Rug

If you want something a little bit different and more original than the classic stripe, then the subtle yet impactful graphic motif of the Shaila rug is the perfect way to go. We especially love how the brand's styled it as a large bedroom rug underneath the bed.

Goop x Ruggable collection
Goop x Ruggable Elin Stripe Latte Cream Rug

Also available in indigo blue, we love the milky coffee shades of the Elin rug in the latte cream colourway. Adorned with classic stripes, we think this one would look especially great as a runner in a hallway, whether you go for the flatwoven or tufted finish.

We love decorating with neutrals. And we believe the neutral-coloured designs are the heart of the line. That’s why they are our top picks from the collection. Which one would you like to have at home?

Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

