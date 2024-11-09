Stacey Solomon’s George Home Christmas collection further proof Scandi-style is the ‘it’ trend this season

Capaign image of Stacey Solomon in bed holding up a pillow captioned &#039;snuggle up&#039;.
(Image credit: George Home)
Stacey Solomon’s new brushed cotton bedding is perfect for snuggling down this winter. The Sort Your Life Out star rarely misses the mark when it comes to homeware, and we're treating this new collection as an early Christmas present with its snuggle-worth brushed cotton bedding, all in delicate on-trend Scandi-styles.

When it comes to Christmas decor ideas, we seem to have shifted our focus into turning our functional household items festive. From Christmas bath towels to Christmas bedding, we want decor that we can actually get use out of.

What’s more, when the cold nights draw in, opting for brushed cotton is the one of the best duvet covers you can choose. Brushed cotton sets are soft, warm and breathable - perfect for long winter nights.

Why not have the best of both worlds and combine warm cosy bedding with the festivities. Here’s our top picks from Stacey Solomon’s Christmas bedding...

Stacey Solomon's brushed cotton bedding

Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Stag Duvet Cover Set
Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Stag Duvet Cover Set

Add a regal element to your bedsheets with the royal stag. The reversible green print gives the set a subtle yet festive charm.

Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Pink Snowflake Duvet Set
Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Pink Snowflake Duvet Set

Go pretty in pink with this snowflake set. Pink decor is trending this Christmas and this bedding if proof you can do the trend with a minimalist mindset.

Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Mistletoe Duvet Cover Set
Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Mistletoe Duvet Cover Set

Christmastime mistletoe and wine - this is the perfect festive staple to see in the big day.

Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Mono Trees Duvet Set
Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Mono Trees Duvet Set

Black and white is a classic collour combination and this bedding set shows off true festive Scandi-style

Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Green Snowflake Duvet Set
Stacey Solomon Brushed Cotton Green Snowflake Duvet Set

Green is always in style so you can keep this festive bedding set for many years to come.

Stacey Solomon Eucalyptus Brushed Cotton Duvet Set
Stacey Solomon Eucalyptus Brushed Cotton Duvet Set

Eucalyptus is famed for it's calming spa-like properties so take this bedding as excuse to wind down and relax this winter.

Opting for a handy reversible design on most of her bedding sets, Stacey’s gone for a simplistic Scandi-style theme throughout.

The collection uses mainly muted tones of green, red, black and white, giving it a calming and relaxing tone – perfect for cosy nights and lazy Sundays alike.

It’s simplistic yet elegant, adding a festive touch to your bedroom without going too OTT.

The best of Stacey Solomon's Christmas homeware collection

Our Stacey wouldn't just stop at bedding to see us through the winter months, and they're actually just part of a whipping 45 new products making up Stacey’s Scandi-chic festive range, with the cheapest item costing just £1.50.

You can also find an array of pillows, Christmas decor, decs and much more. Here are a few of our favourites from the range...

Stacey Solomon White Large Light-Up Ceramic House
Stacey Solomon White Large Light-Up Ceramic House

Ceramic light up houses dominated our decor last year and it's ready to do it again this year.

STACEY EMBROIDERED SHAPED TREE CUSHION£18.00
Stacey Solomon White Tree-Shaped Cushion

Snuggle up with this fluffy and cosy cushion. It's tree shape adds to the festivities without being in your face.

STACEY SNOWFLAKE DINNER SET£35.00
Stacey Solomon White Snowflake Dinner Set - 12 Piece

Serve up Christmas dinner in style with this 12 peice dinner set. With a simple snowflake the design it's minimalist but effectively festive.

Cosy, warm nights with added festive charm – who could want anything more?!

