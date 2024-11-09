Stacey Solomon’s George Home Christmas collection further proof Scandi-style is the ‘it’ trend this season

Stacey Solomon’s new brushed cotton bedding is perfect for snuggling down this winter. The Sort Your Life Out star rarely misses the mark when it comes to homeware, and we're treating this new collection as an early Christmas present with its snuggle-worth brushed cotton bedding, all in delicate on-trend Scandi-styles.

When it comes to Christmas decor ideas, we seem to have shifted our focus into turning our functional household items festive. From Christmas bath towels to Christmas bedding, we want decor that we can actually get use out of.

What’s more, when the cold nights draw in, opting for brushed cotton is the one of the best duvet covers you can choose. Brushed cotton sets are soft, warm and breathable - perfect for long winter nights.

Why not have the best of both worlds and combine warm cosy bedding with the festivities. Here’s our top picks from Stacey Solomon’s Christmas bedding...

Stacey Solomon's brushed cotton bedding

Opting for a handy reversible design on most of her bedding sets, Stacey’s gone for a simplistic Scandi-style theme throughout.

The collection uses mainly muted tones of green, red, black and white, giving it a calming and relaxing tone – perfect for cosy nights and lazy Sundays alike.

It’s simplistic yet elegant, adding a festive touch to your bedroom without going too OTT.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best of Stacey Solomon's Christmas homeware collection

Our Stacey wouldn't just stop at bedding to see us through the winter months, and they're actually just part of a whipping 45 new products making up Stacey’s Scandi-chic festive range, with the cheapest item costing just £1.50.

You can also find an array of pillows, Christmas decor, decs and much more. Here are a few of our favourites from the range...

Stacey Solomon White Large Light-Up Ceramic House £8 at George Home Ceramic light up houses dominated our decor last year and it's ready to do it again this year. Stacey Solomon White Tree-Shaped Cushion £10 at George Home Snuggle up with this fluffy and cosy cushion. It's tree shape adds to the festivities without being in your face. Stacey Solomon White Snowflake Dinner Set - 12 Piece £35 at George Home Serve up Christmas dinner in style with this 12 peice dinner set. With a simple snowflake the design it's minimalist but effectively festive.

Cosy, warm nights with added festive charm – who could want anything more?!