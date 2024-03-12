Shoppers are raving over this £19.99 table lamp that 'looks identical' to The White Company

The White Company never fails to deliver on ensuring our homes are up to scratch as far as style and timelessness are involved. A classic piece from the brand is the Southwold Table Lamp, which boasts a stylish and contemporary design perfectly in line with the latest lighting trend of distressed lamps that has been growing in popularity.

However, considering The White Company is more on the luxury side of the spectrum, this wish-list buy can often seem out of reach – especially at its steep £195 price point. Luckily, we've scouted some of the best alternatives to help you get the 'quiet luxury' look for less, all with the help of a trusty Home Bargains offering.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The Evie Concrete Lamp at Home Bargains is going viral on social media after being spotted by keen-eyed shoppers who instantly clocked it as a dupe of The White Company's coveted Southwold Table Lamp – but £175 cheaper. That's right. Home Bargain's spin on the stunning lamp is only £19.99, making it one of the most affordable alternatives on the market to nail the trending organic look gaining speed as a home decor trend to watch.

We first heard word of this dupe from an Instagram video posted by Jade Weller (@feel.at.home.inspo) which has since garnered over 643,000 views and many comments from fans who were nothing less than impressed at the bargain buy.

One comment reads, 'This is a banging dupe! Perf for my bedside table,' while another says, 'Wow this looks identical, great find,' and we must agree. The table lamp's sleek and sophisticated appearance is a must-have for achieving a quiet luxury bedroom or as an easy way to make a living room feel more luxurious.

Of course, the only catch with snapping up this deal is that you'll have to go in-store to purchase it – if you're lucky enough to still find it on the shelves following its virality with other bargain hunters, that is. But, it's a small price to pay to bag this stunning deal.

However, if you don't have a Home Bargains near you or would rather skip the queues, we've hunted down some alternatives that you can shop online. Although they're not quite at Home Bargains' £19.99 price point, they certainly still fit the bill as gorgeous dead ringers for The White Company's Southwold Table Lamp.

Shop alternatives

Homelife Ceramic Rustic Table Lamp £24.99 at Studio The next cheapest option following Home Bargains' offering, this ceramic rustic table lamp looks the luxury part at less than £25 – you'd never guess it's a high-street buy. Santiago Table Lamp £52 at Dunelm Featuring a simple, muted tone in a washed effect texture, this table lamp from Dunelm has long been a must-have for complementing a bedside table or sideboard. Distressed Table Lamp £79 at Barker & Stonehouse Coming in as the most expensive option of the bunch, but still a fraction of the price of The White Company, this will be a beautiful addition in a modern or traditional home.

Although we love a White Company purchase as much as the next person, we can't deny that these have definitely made our list as a budget-friendly addition to our spring decor.