This uber-stylish White Company arch mirror is now cheaper than the viral Dunelm version – but not for long
Nab 60% off while you still can...
When it comes to well-made, timeless decor, The White Company is always front of mind, however their pricing isn't always within everyone's budget. But right now, for a limited time, you can snap up one of their iconic mirrors for a whopping 60% off, which actually makes this White Company arch mirror cheaper than the Dunelm alternative.
It's not all too often that there's are The White Company deals to be across more than a few gift items, so when this went live we were keen to see what deals there were to be had. Amongst the impressive array of lighting, tableware and home accessories, the Chiltern Arch Mirror jumped out, first for it's elegant good looks and then the all-too-tempting discount... although we know from experience that the money off won't be around for long.
This mirror reminded us of another firm favourite – the iconic Arcus Arch Mirror from Dunelm. While we're used to this brand being the cheaper of the pair, the current sale means that the The White Company version is £45 cheaper than the Dunelm.
The White Company arch mirror
Usually priced at £300, the current sale price means that the Chiltern is reduced 60% down to £120.
While its sleek black metal frame may seem very modern, it's hard to see this piece going out of style any time soon. You can hang it on the wall or lean against a wall for flexibility.
This White Company arch mirror is a slightly smaller size to the smallest of the Dunelm variations (the most similar), being 40cm shorter and 34cm slimmer. However, this does mean that it has a more lean look, and easier to fit in narrower spaces.
The Dunelm arch mirror
Dunelm's Arcus has become somewhat viral recently, popping up in TikTok after TikTok, partly due to its price point for such a stylish piece.
The Dunelm version comes in three sizes - Medium (the closest in size to The White Company's), Large and the mammoth Extra Large. Plus, if black frames aren't your thing, it's also available in a gold framed option.
Reviews on the site itself are as complementary as on social media, with one customer writing 'Omg love this mirror, I’ve styled it leaning against the floor in my hallway everyone comments on it' – a pretty good endorsement as far as we're concerned!
Whether the Dunelm or The White Company arch mirror takes your fancy, you can rest assured you'll be both bang on trend and, simultaneously, choosing a timeless piece – a rare combination. However, with the massive discount of The White Company's we think that's the more satisfying buy for now.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
