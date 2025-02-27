The White Company has dropped a fresh new scent for spring — I predict it could be a future cult classic

The White Company has launched a fresh new scent in time for Spring, and I have a feeling that it will soon become one of the brand's iconic fragrances.

The Verde fragrance collection - meaning green in Spanish - is a fresh take on the typically zesty scents that emerge in spring. It’s slightly softer - ideal if you looking for a sophisticated scent to take you into the new season.

When it comes to the best scents , The White Company is somewhere we turn to time and time again. Whether you are looking for scents for calming spaces or something a little more invigorating, this new fragrance in either its diffuser or candle form is perfect for the latter.

Splurge Verde Large Candle £65 at The White Company If you wan't to treat yourself this pay day, the Large Candle is perfect for it. With 70 hours of burn time, you can enjoy this gorgeous scent for ages. Spend Verde Signature Candle £24 at The White Company With 28 hours burn time, you don't get quite the ammount as enjoyment as the Large Candle - but note, these candles are small and mighty, easily filling a room with beautiful scent. Save Verde Diffuser £30 at the White Company The Verde Diffuser is a save item (despite being more expensive than the Signature Candle) is becuase of it's longevity. The White Company says it will last for three months, but from experience we can say these diffusers can last for up to a year.

According to The White Company, Verde is designed to be uplifting. With notes of shisho leaf and bergamot, the fragrance is nature-inspired - and very, very green.

Spring fragrances usually involve powdery florals, so Verde is a welcome break with it's soft but crisp green scent. It layers sparkling citrus notes of bergamot over a warm, sweet base of tonka bean and amber.

'I tested the new Verde reed diffuser from The White Company at the beginning of the year when putting together our best reed diffuser buying guide, just before it launched,’ says Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Content Editor for Room Decor.

‘I think it's the perfect home scent to carry your home into spring. It's fresh but not necessarily in an overly citrusy, zesty way, instead, it takes a softer, more soothing approach by pairing bergamot with green notes of shiso leaf and slightly sweet and warming amber.

‘The White Company diffusers are known to last ages - usually a whole year! - so for £30, I think it's a really good price.'

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Verde collection consists of Fragrance Oil (£10), a Large Candle (£65), Signature Candle (£24) and Home Spray (£18), as well as some treats for your hands and body. But what we can’t wait to pick up is the Reed Diffuser (£30).

If you’re a fan of the Verde scent, the reed diffuser will last months and provide scent all day, creating a fresh signature scent . You also always have the option to give it a boost with the candle in the evening.

However, if you’re not quite ready to part with your White Company classics and try a fresh new scent, these are The White Company Classics we don’t think a home should be without.