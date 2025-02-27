The White Company has dropped a fresh new scent for spring — I predict it could be a future cult classic

The White Company has launched a fresh new scent in time for Spring, and I have a feeling that it will soon become one of the brand's iconic fragrances.

The Verde fragrance collection - meaning green in Spanish - is a fresh take on the typically zesty scents that emerge in spring. It’s slightly softer - ideal if you looking for a sophisticated scent to take you into the new season.

When it comes to the best scents, The White Company is somewhere we turn to time and time again. Whether you are looking for scents for calming spaces or something a little more invigorating, this new fragrance in either its diffuser or candle form is perfect for the latter.

Verde Large Candle | Candles | the White CompanySplurge
Verde Large Candle

If you wan't to treat yourself this pay day, the Large Candle is perfect for it. With 70 hours of burn time, you can enjoy this gorgeous scent for ages.

Verde Signature Candle | Candles | the White CompanySpend
Verde Signature Candle

With 28 hours burn time, you don't get quite the ammount as enjoyment as the Large Candle - but note, these candles are small and mighty, easily filling a room with beautiful scent.

Verde Diffuser | Diffusers | the White CompanySave
Verde Diffuser

The Verde Diffuser is a save item (despite being more expensive than the Signature Candle) is becuase of it's longevity. The White Company says it will last for three months, but from experience we can say these diffusers can last for up to a year.

According to The White Company, Verde is designed to be uplifting. With notes of shisho leaf and bergamot, the fragrance is nature-inspired - and very, very green.

Spring fragrances usually involve powdery florals, so Verde is a welcome break with it's soft but crisp green scent. It layers sparkling citrus notes of bergamot over a warm, sweet base of tonka bean and amber.

'I tested the new Verde reed diffuser from The White Company at the beginning of the year when putting together our best reed diffuser buying guide, just before it launched,’ says Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home’s Content Editor for Room Decor.

‘I think it's the perfect home scent to carry your home into spring. It's fresh but not necessarily in an overly citrusy, zesty way, instead, it takes a softer, more soothing approach by pairing bergamot with green notes of shiso leaf and slightly sweet and warming amber.

‘The White Company diffusers are known to last ages - usually a whole year! - so for £30, I think it's a really good price.'

The White Company Verde reed diffuser with its box

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Verde collection consists of Fragrance Oil (£10), a Large Candle (£65), Signature Candle (£24) and Home Spray (£18), as well as some treats for your hands and body. But what we can’t wait to pick up is the Reed Diffuser (£30).

If you’re a fan of the Verde scent, the reed diffuser will last months and provide scent all day, creating a fresh signature scent. You also always have the option to give it a boost with the candle in the evening.

However, if you’re not quite ready to part with your White Company classics and try a fresh new scent, these are The White Company Classics we don’t think a home should be without.

Spring Diffuser | Diffusers | the White Company
Spring Diffuser

A fresh floral scent with notes of honeysuckly, lilac and rose, it's easy to see how this scent is a White Company bestseller. Aptly named Spring, this is the perfect scent for welcoming in the new season.

Seychelles Diffuser
The Seychelles Diffuser

The Seychelles scent is an all time favourite for fans of The White Company. With vanilla, bergamot and amber, this diffuser smells like tropical summer breeze and will last long into the summer months.

Amalfi Lemon Luxury Diffuser | Reed Diffusers | the White Company
Amalfi Lemon Luxury Diffuser

If you're looking for spring fragrances you should also be considering Amalfi Lemon. With notes of lemon and neroli, it will take you to the Italian coast without the need of leaving your house.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

