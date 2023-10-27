Wilko fans, drop everything – Wilko stores will be reopening before Christmas

Wilko fans, stop what you're doing. Wilko stores will be returning to towns and villages across the UK, with a handful of stores planning to open ahead of Christmas this year, following into the new year. We know, we can hardly believe it ourselves.

After the news broke out following the collapse of Wilko earlier this year, it was heartbreak all around. However, shoppers can now hold onto hope because Wilko stores are coming back to the high street.

While the Wilko world hasn't been all doom and gloom given the return of it's online shopping platform and its products being sold in The Range stores, we do have to admit that there's nothing quite like walking into a standalone Wilko store and browsing all the budget home and garden buys in person.

So, naturally, we're also very excited about the return of Wilko stores.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilko stores reopening

The parent company, CDS Superstores International, which owns both The Range and Wilko brands will reintroduce Wilko stores across the UK, including Northern Ireland for the first time ever in the budget retailer's history.

Ahead of a national roll-out of store openings, five standalone concept stores will open ahead of Christmas. The first two locations will be Plymouth and Exeter, closely followed by two locations in the South-East and one in the North to be announced soon.

The new Wilko stores will offer shoppers everything they need to hop onto the latest home decor trends and complete their necessary garden jobs (like sowing the best vegetables in October).

(Image credit: Wilko)

The stores will sell Wilko-brand products alongside well-known brands, offering great value items across key categories including cleaning and household, decorating and DIY, garden and outdoor, homeware, pets and wildlife, storage, seasonal celebrations such as Christmas, and more.

And it's good news for shoppers because fans will also be able to self-serve the full wilko.com range for home delivery using in-store terminals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commenting on the reopening of Wilko stores, Alex Simpkin, CEO of The Range and Wilko's parent company, CDS Superstores says, 'The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable. It's clear that there's a huge love for Wilko and we've seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.'

'That's why we've taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.'

FAQs

Is Wilko still open? Yes! Wilko is still open and currently trading online on its website, wilko.com with some stock available to buy in The Range stores. However, standalone Wilko stores will be reopening ahead of Christmas 2023 and into the new year. A mixture of ex-stores and new sites are under consideration for the reopening of Wilko stores.

The CDS Superstores property team is encouraging landlords across the UK to open productive conversations if they're interested in being considered for the Wilko roll-out programme.

We'll keep you updated as the story updates and once we know the locations of the new Wilko stores.