Wilko fans, rejoice! The high-street hero is back online and better than ever

Wilko fans, rejoice! The budget retailer has announced that its website is officially up and running again for home delivery via online orders, with a huge selection of products and brands available via its 'marketplace' format.

If there's anything that we had to dub a monumental British tragedy in the most recent events, it's got to be the collapse of Wilko. The budget retailer has long been a staple in the British high street, and when it filed for administration, let's just say many people were heartbroken (us included).

However, following several failed rescue bids, home and leisure retailer The Range agreed to buy the Wilko brand and stock its products online, giving the Wilko name another lease of life.

So, if you've been wondering, 'Will Wilko still be online?', today is your lucky day as that time has finally come.

Shop wilko.com online with a huge selection of products and brands, to get your everyday household and garden jobs done, all in one place

Wilko online shopping is officially back in action

Just last week, Thursday 12th October, Wilko announced the recommencement of home delivery for online orders. The site, wilko.com, launched with thousands of product lines in stock to help families get all their everyday household and garden jobs done.

Hundreds of new lines and favourite own-brand products will also be added daily as the site builds and shopper-convenient delivery solutions, including next-day delivery, returned.

On its launch day, items across multiple categories went live. From the best cleaning products, budget-friendly decorating pickups, DIY essentials, storage solutions, and Christmas decorating must-haves, Wilko's vast selection of products lives on – albeit online.

Do be aware that not all of Wilko's own brand favourites will be immediately available in the early days of the site's launch, however, the retailer is encouraging fans to keep returning regularly as hundreds of lines will continue to be added daily.

Here are our top 3 buys we recommend you always buy at Wilko (and what you should pick up while it's early).

Commenting on the new website launch, Ben Exall, chief digital officer at Wilko says, 'Following the acquisition of the Wilko brand and website by the Range, what we're working towards here is an opportunity to save an important part of the Wilko brand that people know, love and trust and, to represent that on wilko.com where both new and loyal hardworking families will be able to find great value products to meet their everyday household and garden needs.'

As well as the online return of the budget retailer, shoppers can also expect to see Wilko branded products appear in The Range stores nationwide towards the end of October onward.

So the many reasons to shop at Wilko will continue for the foreseeable future (and aren't we so glad for it).

Commenting further, Alex Simpkin, CEO of The Range adds, 'For 93 years, Wilko has been a fixture of many British households, synonymous for its breadth of products offering great quality value. It was important to us that the brand had a future.'

Alex concludes, 'Using our online and digital expertise, our intention is to continue to offer the best of Wilko brands and products alongside a breadth of household brands to its loyal customers who we hope will be happy to see this trusted brand live on.'

FAQs

Can you buy online from Wilko? Yes, you can buy online from the retailer's website, wilko.com. It is the only way to shop Wilko online. Wilko has only just recently recommenced home delivery for online orders, so not all of its own brand favourites may be available to shop immediately. However, the retailer encourages shoppers to keep returning as hundreds of lines will be added daily.

Happy shopping, Wilko fans. You've earned this.