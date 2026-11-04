3 quick storage fixes that will keep clutter hidden in a guest bathroom – here's how to make a wash space fit for hosting
Keep your loo roll hidden with these handy hacks
A guest bathroom has to do it all – it's a space that needs to be tidy (and stylish) enough to impress guests, while also serving as an extra storage space for additional towels and bath products that inevitably clutter up a family bathroom. So getting the bathroom storage ideas right is key.
In a guest bathroom, keeping the right things on show and the wrong things hidden is the easiest trick to follow. Nothing provides anxiety quite like a loo that won't flush in someone else's home, or realising that there isn't a bin or toilet brush, so the best bathroom ideas will consider storage that helps you to host well.
These 3 bathroom storage fixes put practicality at the forefront of your guest bathroom, but they also prioritise style. From easy-access boxes to wall-hung cabinets, here's what to choose.
1. Create an easy access basket
In a guest bathroom, you want to keep the essentials within reach. There's nothing worse than having to root through somebody else's cupboard to find extra toilet roll, when it could be kept in a more obvious location.
You need to balance this with maintaining a chic, polished bathroom scheme. For smaller items, like sanitary products, opt for a small lidded basket position near the toilet (a windowsill is a great option), so it's clear for guests, while still hidden.
For toilet roll, you don't have to hide it quite so well, but throwing into a larger rattan basket will make them easy to find, and also convenient to refill.
2. Keep things tucked away
A spare guest bathroom can be really useful for storing the natural overspill of bath products that occurs in a family home. You don't necessarily need additional toothpaste tubes or body washes clogging up your everyday space, so keeping them in a guest bathroom is a smart storage move.
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Opt for a wall unit that will house plenty of products without taking up too much physical space. Wall-hung units are great for this as the open bottom makes a bathroom feel larger, without losing storage space.
Keep style at the focus of this decision, though. As Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made, explains, 'It’s less about hiding essentials and more about storing them in a way that adds to the design, while still keeping everyday items organised and easy to access.'
3. Find a spot for towels
Just like hunting for toilet roll, keeping guests well-stocked with towels that they can easily find is a quick way to make your house feel like a home.
It's a simple trick that goes a long way in making your guests feel comfortable, and finding the right storage for towels can also form part of your bathroom design scheme. Open shelving is a great option for stacking lots of towels and creating an airing cupboard of sorts, but I also love using a milking stool as a way to stack a few towels for a hotel-like touch.
The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).