3 quick storage fixes that will keep clutter hidden in a guest bathroom – here's how to make a wash space fit for hosting

A guest bathroom has to do it all – it's a space that needs to be tidy (and stylish) enough to impress guests, while also serving as an extra storage space for additional towels and bath products that inevitably clutter up a family bathroom. So getting the bathroom storage ideas right is key.

In a guest bathroom, keeping the right things on show and the wrong things hidden is the easiest trick to follow. Nothing provides anxiety quite like a loo that won't flush in someone else's home, or realising that there isn't a bin or toilet brush, so the best bathroom ideas will consider storage that helps you to host well.

These 3 bathroom storage fixes put practicality at the forefront of your guest bathroom, but they also prioritise style. From easy-access boxes to wall-hung cabinets, here's what to choose.

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1. Create an easy access basket

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

In a guest bathroom, you want to keep the essentials within reach. There's nothing worse than having to root through somebody else's cupboard to find extra toilet roll, when it could be kept in a more obvious location.

You need to balance this with maintaining a chic, polished bathroom scheme. For smaller items, like sanitary products, opt for a small lidded basket position near the toilet (a windowsill is a great option), so it's clear for guests, while still hidden.

For toilet roll, you don't have to hide it quite so well, but throwing into a larger rattan basket will make them easy to find, and also convenient to refill.

Pottery Barn Tava Bath Accessories - Whitewash £25 at Pottery Barn UK I love the small latch detail on this rattan box - it adds a super chic touch. Dunelm Purity Slimline Woven Storage Box £10 at Dunelm For an affordable option, you can't go wrong with this Dunelm storage box. M&S Rattan Rectangular Storage Box £25 at Marks and Spencer UK Dark wood is an easy way to make a bathroom look expensive. This box would be great for loo rolls or face towels.

2. Keep things tucked away

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

A spare guest bathroom can be really useful for storing the natural overspill of bath products that occurs in a family home. You don't necessarily need additional toothpaste tubes or body washes clogging up your everyday space, so keeping them in a guest bathroom is a smart storage move.

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Opt for a wall unit that will house plenty of products without taking up too much physical space. Wall-hung units are great for this as the open bottom makes a bathroom feel larger, without losing storage space.

Keep style at the focus of this decision, though. As Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made, explains, 'It’s less about hiding essentials and more about storing them in a way that adds to the design, while still keeping everyday items organised and easy to access.'

3. Find a spot for towels

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Just like hunting for toilet roll, keeping guests well-stocked with towels that they can easily find is a quick way to make your house feel like a home.

It's a simple trick that goes a long way in making your guests feel comfortable, and finding the right storage for towels can also form part of your bathroom design scheme. Open shelving is a great option for stacking lots of towels and creating an airing cupboard of sorts, but I also love using a milking stool as a way to stack a few towels for a hotel-like touch.

La Redoute Asayo Stool View at La Redoute UK Milking stools are so versatile - use them to sit on after a bath or as a storage solution. Wayfair Natur Pur Kane 36 X 112 Bathroom Shelf Unit £49.99 at Wayfair UK These tall units help to maximise ceiling height and provide a handy spot for storing towels. Seagrass Storage Trunk £25 at Dunelm Continue the rattan theme with this seagrass basket that is big enough for lots of towels.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.