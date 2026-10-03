Autumn always inspires me to take stock of my interiors and plan a few refreshes here and there. My bathroom is one area that has been seriously neglected over summer, and I want it to feel like a luxurious retreat over the winter months.

A full bathroom makeover isn't always an option, so I'm focusing on small upgrades that will make a space feel much more expensive and enjoyable to use. It doesn't have to be huge or pricy - it's all about selecting a few special items to make your bathroom ideas feel thoughtfully designed.

Armed with a lot of social media inspiration under my belt, I've been shopping from these 3 brands whose products are an instant status-symbol marker in interior design. Here's what I would pick.

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1. Diptyque

(Image credit: Future/Maddie Balcombe)

There's nothing quite like the indulgence of a luxury bath product. It's more than just something to use for a bubble bath or while showering, it's symbolic of a ritual - of slowing down and indulging in your bathroom.

From candles to bath oils, a singular special item will make your bathroom feel so much more premium, both in terms of how you use it, and in terms of style. There are a few brands that come to mind for this, but Diptyque is my favourite. It is the epitome of quiet luxury, and I love how the candle jars can be reused for cotton pads or as a toothbrush holder afterwards.

2. MG&Co.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

MG&Co. first came on my radar a few years ago, and the product line has got better and better ever since.

Bathroom trends for 2026 and heading into 2027 are all about unique, lived-in aesthetics, and small touches are the simplest way to inject wonder into each corner of a bathroom.

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The MG&Co. linen frill bath mat adds a feminine flair to a bathroom while maintaining a super chic, neutral colour palette. If you want a more playful touch, this fish hook will signify to guests that you know your interior trends.

MG&Co. Linen Frill Bathmat, White £50 at mgco.com This bath mat feels super simple, with subtle interest. It's reminscient of linens found in French brocantes. MG&Co. Fish Hook, Aged Brass £35 at mgco.com Bathroom hooks don't have to be boring - this is ideal for a hand towel or robe. MG&Co. Stripe Bathmat, Powder Pink £50 at mgco.com Prefer a pop of colour? This powder pink bath mat adds a feminine touch.

3. Tekla

(Image credit: Simply Bathrooms (Surrey) Limited)

The best bath towels are a simple way to refresh your entire scheme, with the dual benefit that they will also upgrade daily showers. Having a fluffy towel to wrap yourself in is a small tweak that has a huge impact on your everyday life, and Tekla has some of the very best to pick from.

Tekla's stripy towels shot to fame in the last few years, with fun colour combinations that suit, or purposefully mismatch, any bathroom design. They do come with a higher price tag, but even indulging in a Tekla hand towel for a guest loo will make every detail feel thoughtfully chosen.

TEKLA Striped Cotton Bath Towel 70cm X 140cm £80 at Selfridges This neutral colour combination feels really easy to integrate into any bathroom scheme. John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Stripe Towels, Linen/white £12 at John Lewis I love these fun towels from John Lewis, for those wanting to achieve the same look for less. TBCo Terry Cotton Towels in Burgundy Stripe £39 at tbco.com TBCo's towel selection is destined for maximalists - this is the 'it' colour trend that is sure to carry through to 2027.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.