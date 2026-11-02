Have you ever heard of a ‘sofa rub count’? Me neither – well, not before a sofa brand managing director casually mentioned it in conversation a couple of months ago. It turns out that in the industry, it’s a widely recognised tool for determining how durable a sofa upholstery fabric will be. But aside from the industry insiders, it’s very little-known – so what exactly is a sofa upholstery rub count?

If you’re currently looking for the best sofa to add to your home - or want to reupholster a sofa you already own - I urge you to read this first. Because the next time I myself buy a sofa or a new set of covers for my current sofa - that’s right, I have a modular sofa with removable covers and I love it - you'd best believe I’m going to be checking the fabric’s rub count because this is how to choose your sofa upholstery like a pro. Many sofa brands have this piece of information readily available on their website and on the fabric swatches in stores.

Under 'Rub test', this sofa fabric sample from King Living states the rub count of 97,000. (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘A rub count is the amount of times your bum, in theory, can rub on a sofa before a sofa shows any sign of wear,’ says George Williams, the aforementioned managing director at Schplendid. ‘It's also called the Martindale rub count.’

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John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea, adds, ‘A higher rub count generally indicates a more durable fabric, which can be particularly useful for busy households with pets and children.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

How is a sofa fabric’s rub count determined?

You might be wondering how a sofa fabric’s rub count is established. I asked the sofa experts this very question. And funnily enough, it turns out that there’s a machine designed specifically for this purpose. It essentially rubs against the fabric - I know! - until it starts to wear out.

‘It's determined using the Martindale test, where the fabric is repeatedly rubbed against an abrasive material under controlled conditions to assess its resistance to wear,’ explains Julie Smith, style director at Arlo & Jacob. ‘The result is given as a number. So a fabric with a rub count of 30,000 has been tested through 30,000 cycles. The higher the number, the more resistant the fabric is to abrasion.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

What is a good sofa upholstery rub count?

In order to choose a sofa that will last, its upholstery fabric rub count should be no lower than 20,000. But ideally, it should be at least 25,000.

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‘The minimum rub count for a sofa for domestic use is 20,000 and can go up to 100,000 plus,’ John at Darlings of Chelsea says.

George at Schplendid continues, ‘Velvets have incredibly high rub counts because they have a deep pile. Linens will have lower rub counts. One thing to note is that polyesters obviously have high rub counts because they're plastics, and natural fibers will have slightly lower rub counts.’ As George points out, the upholstery rub count shouldn’t be the only factor you pay attention to when choosing your sofa.

A sofa upholstery rub count doesn’t tell you what the material’s made of - whether it’s natural or synthetic fibres - or what the fabric feels or looks like. But I’d recommend checking and considering it when making your decision.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie Warren-Smith)

Top sofa picks

The brands behind these three sofas all openly share their upholstery rub counts which is highly appreciated.

Darlings of Chelsea Purley Extra Deep 4 Seater in Maize Stain Resistant Cotton Was £4502 Now £2894 at Darlings of Chelsea This is one of my favourite deep-seat sofas. And it looks especially great in this yellow stain-resistant cotton with a 100,000 rub count since the material is a blend of polyester and cotton. Schplendid Edie three seater sofa in Skye Light Linen £2760 at Schplendid Edie is one Schplendid most recent launches. And between the pretty, curved design, pleated sofa skirt and removable loose covers, it's become one of my faves. This sky blue light linen upholstery has a rub count of 35,000. But the brand's all-natural cotton velvets are 100,000. King Living Zaza 2.5 Seater Sofa with Deep Seats and Adjustable Arms in Scottsdale Copperwood Was £3532 Now £2250 at King Living The Zaza sofa with the adjustable arms and slim profile is the sofa most King Living designers have in their own homes. On King Living's website, every upholstery fabric has a durability rating - the Scottsdale is 'medium domestic'. But if you order the fabric samples - or pick them up from the brand's showrooms - the swatches display the actual rub count (as shown above).

‘It’s a useful starting point when comparing fabrics. Think about how often the sofa will be used and choose a fabric that suits your lifestyle. However, it’s also important to consider the fabric’s feel and appearance, too,’ John at Darlings of Chelsea conclludes.

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