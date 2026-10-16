Before you renovate your bathroom, do this 7-day test – it's the secret to making zero design mistakes

Planning a bathroom renovation can be incredibly exciting. Between compiling your inspiration to picking out tiles and colour schemes, there's so much fun involved in dreaming up your new wash space, but it's important to think about the practical aspects before you get started, too.

There's no denying that a bathroom reno is a big financial investment, no matter your budget, so avoiding mistakes is essential. It's a room where functionality has to come first, after all, and a poorly planned bathroom layout can quickly become the bane of your daily life.

But luckily, there's a simple solution - a 7-day test. Taking a week to live in your space with a renovation on the horizon will teach you everything you need to know - here are the things you should consider most.

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1. Notice where becomes a dumping ground

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

This is a fact that is true of any room in your home - there will always be a spot that becomes a dumping ground. For me, it's the top of the chest of drawers in my bathroom that always gets cluttered with dry shampoo bottles and jewellery abandoned pre-shower - and while cluttered, it's clearly a space that I could not do without.

By evaluating these spots, you realise where you need to keep surfaces in your new bathroom design, and where you might benefit from added bathroom storage ideas.

It works both ways, too. If your current dumping ground particularly frustrates you, you can make the decision to take away the opportunity within your new design.

M&S Seagrass Large Rectangular Basket £15 at Marks and Spencer UK Rattan baskets are indispensable in a bathroom. Pop on a shelf or a sideboard for face cloths or extra products. Dunelm Humphrey Ladder Shelf £55.30 at Dunelm If you don't have much space to work with, consider a ladder-style shelf which maximises ceiling height. DUSK Betty 2 Door Sideboard With Drawers £97 at Dusk.com Chest of drawers can go in bathrooms too - I love this colourful option from Dusk that is great for skincare hoarders like myself.

2. Pay attention to what works well

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

As well as spotting the problems in your current bathroom, it's important to pay attention to what works well. It might be a well-positioned towel rail or a light fitting that fills a corner with a warm glow - think about what you love about your current space and consider how you will take this forward.

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3. Think about zoning

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Zoning is absolutely crucial in a bathroom, particularly a small bathroom where it's difficult to squeeze in all of the necessary components.

Figuring out where to position a sink, bath, shower and basin can feel like a game of Tetris, but having an awareness of how you already move around a space will make it easier to make decisions about layout.

Think about the small details as much as the larger features, in this way. Lighting and mirrors will affect the zoning just as much as your toilet or shower.

'Think about your mirror at the same stage as your hardware and lighting - it’s a central detail, not an accessory. Proportions matter: a well-sized and thoughtfully positioned mirror will not only anchor the space, but will elevate everyday rituals, making them more comfortable and enjoyable,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder & creative director of Buster + Punch.

4. Track your routine and habits

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Your day-to-day routine tells you so much about what you need to include in your new bathroom, so spend some time tracking the times of day that you use your bathroom the most, and how you use it.

For example, if your bathroom is primarily used for children's bath time, then storage will be an absolute necessity - much more than it would be in an en-suite.

'Storage is such an important part of designing a bathroom, and who says it has to be boring? With a little creativity, it can be both fun and functional! Start by thinking about the space, how you use it and what you need to store? Giving everything a home will help create a calm and organised environment,' says Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director at Mustard Made.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.