Our kitchens serve as so much more than just a place to cook. They're the heart of the family home - somewhere where bags are dumped, drinks are poured and conversations are shared, so the design of these spaces must encourage a convivial atmosphere.

While it's always beneficial to be able to host more swanky affairs in your cooking space, for the day-to-day, a 'hangout' kitchen lends itself to the casual socialising we do with family and friends.

There is more that goes into creating the ultimate hangout kitchen than what meets the eye - from the best layout to lighting and decor, here's how you can encourage everyone to gather in your cooking space.

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(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

'The rise of social kitchens is likely a reflection of homeowners looking to make their spaces work harder, no longer utilising one room for simply one need,' explains Alex Woods, kitchen expert at Victorian Plumbing.

'In such a fast-paced culture, homeowners may find that they’re struggling to find time for moments of connection in a busy day, whereas a social kitchen allows for that opportunity, whilst also cooking, cleaning or preparing drinks,' he adds.

Connection is everything, and thoughtfully designing your kitchen has the potential to completely alter your daily routine and family dynamic.

(Image credit: Future / Jemma Watts)

'When designing a sociable kitchen, think about how you and your guests will use the space,' says Ntola Obazee, brand director at Kutchenhaus. 'An island with seating is a great place to perch with a drink while dinner is being prepared, while informal dining areas encourage guests to sit and stay a little longer.'

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Kitchen layout ideas will be what makes or breaks your hangout space, but what works well will be different for every home. Kitchen islands are particularly effective for drawing everyone into the centre of the room, creating a hub to work around.

'Just like the traditional dining table, the kitchen island is designed to be an engaging area of the kitchen. Facing your guests while chatting and cooking means you can host comfortably and enjoy being part of the conversation. An island is a catalyst for discussion, entertainment and a relaxed alternative to formal seating,' explains Al Bruce, Kitchen expert and Founder of Olive & Barr.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

It's not just where you gather that's important for a well-tuned hangout kitchen, it's also important to carefully assess the workhorse zones.

'People typically overlook the open spaces within a kitchen, but these are equally important. Remember to allow enough space around your island, as this allows guests and family to socialise freely. Being able to easily pull up another stool, spread out and not feel limited is an important part of creating a relaxed atmosphere in the home,' Al adds.

You can also use appliances to help ground the space, and create a true 'heart' of the kitchen.

'In the kitchen, the stove or wood burner naturally serves as the heart of the space, defining both its layout and atmosphere. Designing the room around this "hearth" creates an intuitive flow: the hob forms the active cooking zone. When the stove is lit, the kitchen feels alive and inviting; when it’s off, the room exudes a sense of calm,' says Louise Whittland, Interiors Expert at Direct Stoves .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Equally, the devil is in the detail. Whether it's a casual weeknight or you're hosting a party, ensuring you have the perfect finishing touches will encourage the hangout to last for longer.

'It's also worth considering appliances that can make hosting easier. A hot drinks station is great for serving guests without leaving the conversation, while an integrated dishwasher makes clearing up after dinner much easier, keeping dirty dishes out of sight and the kitchen looking tidy,' Ntola adds.

Shop the look

Dunelm Francis Kitchen Island £349 at Dunelm The Dunelm Francis kitchen island is such good value for money and it has that classic Shaker look that we love. Dunelm Jovie Barstool, Beech Wood £109 at Dunelm An island has to have good seating - these affordable bar stools have great back support that will make hangouts last longer. Next Natural Wood Bobbin Bar Trolley £170 at Next UK If you want to create a hangout space fit for evening entertaining, add a chic drinks trolley to the corner of your kitchen.

Ready to get prepped for Christmas? These 16 traditional Christmas crockery sets will be perfect in a sociable kitchen this winter.