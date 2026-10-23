This shower curtain upgrade is the easiest way to make your bathroom look more expensive – here's how these fabrics add luxury for less

As the evenings and mornings suddenly got much darker, I looked at my bathroom with a fresh set of eyes. What once felt clean and fresh in the summer now feels stark and uninviting as the temperature has dropped, so I've been on the hunt for small touches to help bring warmth back into my bathroom.

When I was introduced to Quince's linen shower curtain, I knew it was the small tweak that has the potential to turn a practical necessity into a feature that creates texture and adds cosiness to a bathroom. This took me on a hunt to find other soft shower curtain ideas, made from cotton too, that achieve the same goal.

Here's why you should consider this for a winter bathroom upgrade.

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(Image credit: Westwing)

It's safe to say that most shower curtains are uninspiring and a bit grotty. They're a needs-must type of purchase, but I'm a big believer in the fact that functional items should, and can, be stylish too. It's tricky to bring in many decorative touches in a bathroom, so it's essential to make those practical picks pretty if you want to upgrade your space.

A shower curtain firmly falls into this category. While you might have had a cheap and cheerful plastic curtain in the past, there's really no need for this, and a simple switch will make the whole room feel more high-end.

(Image credit: Rowen and Wren)

This is where linen and cotton come into play. They're heavyweight materials that feel instantly luxurious in a bathroom, and introduce a rare softer texture that isn't too common in a bathroom.

'We believe that everyday essentials should be beautiful and well made, but not feel like a luxury reserved for special occasions. A linen shower curtain is one of the simplest ways to make a bathroom feel more elevated and considered,' explains James Rubin-Smith, head of home at Quince.

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'Unlike plastic or polyester options that have been a mainstay for far too long, linen has a natural texture and soft drape that instantly makes the space feel warmer and more relaxed, more like a boutique hotel than a functional room,' he adds.

(Image credit: Quince)

While the appearance of cotton and linen is ultra stylish, they're practical too - so you can have it all.

"Linen is also a practical choice. It's naturally breathable, and its texture softens beautifully over time,' James continues.

Neutral colours of cotton and linen shower curtains add a lived-in, pared-back look, but it's also a great opportunity to add colour and pattern. 'For me, a ticking stripe is timeless, introducing subtle pattern and character to make a bathroom all the more welcoming,' recommends Lucy Uren Purdy, founder of Rowen & Wren.

Quince European Linen Shower Curtain in White £55 at Quince Quince's brand ethos is to provide high quality fabrics that rival competitors, at much lower prices. I can vouch for this - their linen feels super premium without the price tag. Rowen & Wren Ticking Stripe Shower Curtain £128 at Rowen & Wren I love how thick and luxe this ticking stripe cotton shower curtain looks - the subtle blue shade is perfect for country homes. Ferm Living Organic Cotton Shower Curtain Chambray, Water-Repellent £52.99 at Westwing For a more dramatic stripe, opt for this organic cotton shower curtain from Ferm Living. Just add a liner for practicality.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.