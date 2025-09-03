Primark's £1.50 pretty storage crates are so good, I picked up 4 and I'm planning to buy more
They're a game-changer for keeping my home neat and organised
Primark has been selling its colourful collapsible storage crates for a few years, but the mini £1.50 versions are one of the most underrated storage solutions on the high street.
Since they first launched, I've steadily built up a collection of four small crates and two of the £3 medium-sized crates. I started out thinking the larger ones would be the most useful for organising my wardrobe and home, but it's actually the small ones I keep going back for more of.
The Primark collapsible crates basically do what they say on the tin: they're plastic crates that can be clicked into place and folded flat when not in use. They're available in a range of colours; the small version is currently sold in 6 colours from beige through to dark blue, and 3 multi-coloured versions.
I haven't tried Dunelm versions, but sold in sets of two they work out as the same price as Primark's. Some of the colourways, like the dark blu,e are even better value at £1.50 for two.
I originally picked up one of the medium-sized crates to store handbags and scarves in my wardrobe as a simple bedroom storage idea. The small version was an impulse purchase; I just thought it looked cute and had no plans for it beyond that. Three years later, shockingly, it's that impulse buy that stood the test of time.
The small versions are in almost every room of my flat, and I'm planning to invest in more to tidy up my dressing table and organise my desk. Currently, I use them to hold the tea supplies on my pantry shelves, to contain stock cubes and seasonings in my kitchen cabinet, and to organise all my lotions and potions in the bathroom.
What won me over to the small crates was that they were just the right size to keep all those messy little extra bits I didn't know what to do with together. Plus, in a range of colours, they are one of the prettiest storage solutions I've come across.
I've tried other storage baskets and boxes before, but not only were they not great to look at, but many of them had rounded edges or slanting sides, taking up unnecessary extra space. The small storage crates have a clean boxy shape that sits flush against a cabinet wall and each other to maximise the available space.
While the Primark small crates are my favourite for their £1.50 price tag, they're not the only ones available. Sostrene Greene, Hay, La Redoute, Amazon and so many others all have an impressive range of collapsible crates. While I love the small Primark versions, I've been less impressed with the sturdiness of the medium size, so I would recommend spending a little more to guarantee it lasts for as long as possible.
How to use collapsible storage crates
I'm not the only fan of a folding storage crate; they're rated by experts, too, for their versatility and the ease with which you can colour-code things.
'Small folding storage crates are incredibly versatile for keeping a home organised. I always recommend choosing a few sizes, small, medium, and large, so you can tackle clutter in every corner of the house,' explains Chris Hutton a storage expert and owner of Adams Selfstore.
'For example, small crates are perfect for bathroom drawers or under-shelf storage, keeping toiletries or cleaning supplies neatly contained. Medium crates work well for pantries or cupboards, storing tins, snacks, or children’s toys. And large crates are ideal for laundry rooms or for corralling larger items like blankets, shoes, or sports gear.'
'The best way to use them is to assign each crate a purpose and keep them visible but tidy. Colour-coding can also make it easy to identify what’s inside without having to rummage.'
This is exactly how I use my crates, each one holds a different category of 'things', be that tea supplies, seasonings or post-shower products. It makes the house look tidy and makes finding things so much easier.
Have you used folding storage crates around your home?
