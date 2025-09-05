You don't need a fancy utility room to have an organised home – this IKEA buy is the best storage to buy

It's officially September, and with that comes the internal clock we never quite lose, inviting us to organise and declutter as a marker of the 'new school year.' After the hectic nature of summer, it's time to our homes to give them some much-needed TLC, and a utility room is the perfect place to start.

In my opinion, well organised utility room storage will make tidying other areas of your home much simpler. It gives you a place to store all your cleaning and laundry items, so you can tackle the rest of your home with ease. However, a utility can also fall into disarray fast, which is why when I spotted this IKEA BOAXEL storage unit, I knew it was perfect for an autumn organisation session.

IKEA products always put function first, and this storage collection is no different. Created purposefully for laundry, it will upgrade your utility room ideas in an instant.

IKEA Boaxel Laundry Combination - White 82x40x201 Cm £97 at IKEA It looks simple but these 4 shelves will offer you so much space for folding laundry, storing detergent and other utility room paraphernalia.

A utility room is often top of the wishlist and it's certainly not a given that you'll have one in your home. If you do, or you're planning to create one, practical storage will be the most important thing you plan in.

While you want a utility room to look like a stylish extension of your living spaces, it needs to house cleaning products, laundry supplies and excess kitchenware that has no home elsewhere. If you're not quite ready to invest in an entirely bespoke utility room design, you'll need function-first storage like this iconic IKEA freestanding unit.

To the naked eye, this white wire unit looks pretty simple and understated. However, it will add the perfect amount of storage exactly where it's required. It's caught the eye of the rest of the Ideal Home team, too.

'My current storage situation in my awkwardly sized under-the-stairs utility space leaves a lot to be desired. The shelves I have are of awkward height, so it's difficult to squeeze anything too big onto them. I think this wall-mounted system looks perfect for extracting more from the space I have – I especially love the section for drying delicates and other items you maybe don't want to chuck in the tumble drier,' explains Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

(Image credit: IKEA)

What makes utility room storage truly stand out is when the storage works well in terms of how you move around the space. There's no use having your laundry detergent in a cupboard if said cupboard is nowhere near your washing machine - it just makes those daily chores even more tedious.

This freestanding unit slots perfectly over the top of a washing machine or tumble dryer, creating the same storage as a built-in unit without the permanency.

Adding baskets to house your laundry detergent will help to keep the essentials within easy reach, while the wire style will mean you can attach hangers so that clothes don't dry creased.

(Image credit: IKEA)

In some of the most well-designed utility rooms, I've seen pull-out shelves added above built-in laundry appliances to rest baskets on and act as a shelf for folding clothes. It's an innovative idea that isn't just reserved for premium designs - this IKEA shelf means you have the perfect surface for popping freshly folded laundry in a dedicated space.

If you have a larger utility room to kit out, the bigger BOAXEL storage system has a built-in hanging rail that is ideal for keeping your clean clothes orderly.

There are so many configurations available, so you can easily create the exact layout of shelves that you need. Before buying, think about the products you own and the intricacies of your routine to make sure you're planning the right storage.

Shop IKEA utility room storage

This collection comes in two simple shades, but it's still possible to add colour elsewhere in your utility room colour scheme. Consider pairing it with a pretty pink or sophisticated French grey to complete the look and make laundry day more bearable.