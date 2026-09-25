Most of us are familiar with Japandi style bathrooms - the pared-back, immediately relaxing trend that is popular for bathroom schemes. And while it's a great design principle to follow, the space-saving attributes of Japanese design are much less talked about - and arguably more important.

Small bathrooms are very common in the UK, and squeezing a bathtub, shower, toilet and basin into a compact room is always a tricky task. However, we still insist on opting for bathtubs that are much too large for our spaces.

Enter: the Ofuro bathtub. This Japanese tub design is a masterclass in small space living, but it doesn't require any sacrifice in comfort. Here's why we should be considering it.

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(Image credit: Roca)

Japanese design is all about keeping things simple, while still prioritising wellbeing. There's an emphasis on functionality, which means that design is thoughtfully considered for the space. It's not just about how it looks - although the ergonomic nature of the Ofuro bath tub still has heaps of style.

'Japanese bathrooms are a really useful reference point for smaller spaces because they show that a bath doesn’t have to be long to feel luxurious. The Ofuro bath is traditionally deeper and more compact, with the emphasis on soaking rather than lying fully stretched out, and that principle works particularly well in UK bathrooms where floor space is often limited,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

Japanese soaking tubs are all about creating a spa-like experience at home. The ergonomic shape invites long, indulgent soaks, and while larger sizes are available, there is an emphasis placed on not allowing this to be exclusive to bigger spaces.

(Image credit: Roca)

'One of the biggest mistakes people make in a small bathroom is assuming they have to remove the bath altogether,' Keeley adds. 'In reality, a compact freestanding bath can work in spaces where a standard 1700mm bath simply won’t. Look for designs around 1300–1400mm in length, but pay close attention to the internal depth and shape.'

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The Japanese Ofuro bath design is a great option for those who don't want to commit to a shower-over-bath situation, and instead want to maintain two distinct zones but don't have tonnes of space to work with.

Unlike shallow Western baths, the Ofuro concept reduces the length but increases the depth, allowing you to sit in it with your knees bent. This is actually thought of to be much more relaxing for the body and mind, creating an immersing feel where the main focus is to soak.

(Image credit: Haddon)

Ofuro tubs are ideal for small spaces, but they're also handy for those who want to create a Japanese-inspired design scheme.

'Japanese-inspired bathrooms work so well in small spaces because they’re not trying to cram in twelve different ideas at once. There’s a real confidence in keeping things simple, letting one or two materials do the talking and, crucially, knowing when to stop,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'The biggest mistake would be to turn it into a theme. You don’t need bamboo, pebbles, a bonsai tree and a suspicious amount of beige. Take the principles instead: natural materials, tactile surfaces, quiet colour and a sense of flow,' she adds.

For an Ofuro bathtub to work in your bathroom, keep the layout simple, work in wood tones and indulge in the Japanese design ethos where less is definitely more.

Shop the look

Dunelm Elements Bamboo Duck Board £20 at Dunelm These bamboo bath tub boards are practical and aesthetically pleasing - it's an affordable way to instantly bring in warm wood tones. John Lewis John Lewis Dune Bathroom Tumbler, Natural Sand £10 at John Lewis The texture of this neutral tumbler adds in subtle dimension while sticking to a simple colour palette. M&S Artificial Eucalyptus Arrangement in Ceramic Pot £15 at Marks and Spencer UK Eucalyptus is key in a calming, spa-like bathroom setting - this faux arrangement in a ceramic pot is super chic.

Looking for a bathroom update that is kind on your wallet? These budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration without needing to break the bank.