2026 has been the year for maximalist, personality-led interiors, so you’d be forgiven if your instinct is suddenly telling you to fill every corner of your space with decorative trinkets. However, sometimes less is more, as the ancient Japanese art of Ikebana teaches us.

Ikebana is a traditional Japanese practice that relates to the art of flower arranging. However, the philosophy behind it can transform the way we view our homes. It harnesses the beautiful minimalist style of Japanese interiors while teaching us to take a considered approach to our home decor ideas. And with trends like Japandi style still going strong, now is a perfect time to apply this philosophy to your scheme.

But what is Ikebana? And how can it help us create a considered home? I asked the experts for all you need to know.

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What is Ikebana?

If you’re interested in floristry, you may well be familiar with the art of Ikebana. With roots in Buddhist traditions, it’s a practice that brings life to floral arrangements.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Blackmore Photography)

‘Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arranging. Unlike typical Western arrangements which generally focus on abundance, colour, and fullness, Ikebana is much more about movement, shape, balance and empty space,’ explains Abigail Ahern, interior designer and founder of Abigail Ahern .

‘It often uses relatively few stems or branches, arranged very deliberately so you notice the relationship between each element and the space around it,’ says Abigail. Using dedali vases (like this one from Amazon) or flower frogs , Ikebana places a lot of emphasis on negative space to highlight the flower in its full form.

‘But, the philosophy translates so well into interiors because it's all about composition and restraint, with an understanding that what isn't there can be just as powerful as what is,’ Abigail adds.

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While Ikebana fundamentally relates to floral arrangements, the way it views negative space can translate directly to the way we decorate our homes. ‘Ikebana is all about being intentional,’ agrees Victoria Robinson, style & trend expert at Hillarys .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Blackmore Photography)

‘Most people know it as the Japanese art of flower arranging, but the philosophy behind it is really about balance, simplicity and appreciating the beauty of space as much as the objects themselves,’ she adds. ‘Rather than filling an arrangement or a room for the sake of it, Ikebana encourages us to be thoughtful about what we include and how each element works together.’

And there has never been a better time to adopt this practice in your home. ‘We are now seeing a 'more is more' philosophy across interiors, but Ikebana flips that. It's a philosophy of intention over accumulation,’ explains Laura Townsend, Design Manager at Magnet . ‘When you’re struck by lots of options and don’t know where to start, constraints can and will force considered decisions, where every choice has to earn its place.’

How to use Ikebana at home

If Ikebana can teach us one thing, it’s to place as much importance on what you leave out of a room as what you decide to keep in it. But, this is easier said than done, especially when trying to create a space that feels homely, not bare.

However, negative space doesn’t automatically mean an empty space. And this is what Ikebana teaches – it’s all about placing decor with intention, and giving each piece room to sing.

‘Treating absence with the same care as presence can be the part of Ikebana that people find hardest, because an empty shelf or a bare stretch of worktop feels like a space to fill,’ explains Laura. ‘But in Ikebana, the space around the flower’s stems isn't a void, it's doing active work. It frames what's there and gives the eye somewhere to rest.’ And negative space in your home should create the same effect.

Not sure where to start? These expert-approved tips should help.

1. Sit with your space

‘Get comfortable with stepping back before adding something new. If you feel a space is unfinished, ask yourself whether it genuinely needs another item or whether it simply needs time for you to get used to it,’ advises Victoria.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘We often associate empty space with something missing, when actually it's an important design tool. Try removing a few accessories from a shelf or side table and live with it for a week. More often than not, you'll find the room feels lighter, more balanced and much easier to enjoy.’

2. Practice in small pockets

You don’t have to implement the art of Ikebana everywhere in your home. Instead, focus on a few select corners. ‘Leave some wall around a piece of art rather than creating a gallery everywhere. Let a console have only two or three strong objects on it. Keep one corner quieter. Pull furniture slightly away from the walls and allow it to sit within the room rather than packing everything around the perimeter,’ suggests Abigail.

(Image credit: Future PLC / One Represents Ltd)

‘Negative space doesn’t have to mean stark or minimal. A little emptiness can make a room feel way more atmospheric, so don't always think about decorating every wall or surface.’

3. Embrace asymmetry

'Ikebana is rarely arranged in neat, even rows, and neither should your home be,’ says Laura. ‘In the kitchen, bold, strongly veined marble worktops paired back with a deep-coloured door carry the drama, while everything else can step back and give it room.’ And this same principle applies to every room in the home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

‘And lighting matters too. Warm white lighting lets a bolder, darker colour feel cocooning rather than closing in, in the same way negative space lets a room feel calm rather than empty.’

4. Don’t hold back

‘Leaving something out gives greater emphasis to what remains. I always think a room needs tension between abundance and restraint,’ says Abigail. ‘I love layering and richness, but the layers only work when there are quieter moments around them.’

Achieve a similar look with cosy, rustic textures that will thrive in a considered space.