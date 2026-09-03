Retro floral bathrooms are back on trend – here's how to use floral prints tastefully in a wash space in 2026

Florals tend to be love-hate. In interiors, they're closely associated with dated decor, whether it's yellowed wallpaper or curtains that have got to go - but florals are having a resurgence in bathrooms.

From Sanderson to Laura Ashley, some of the biggest names in retro florals have created new collections that prove that florals are a bathroom trend to invest in. Florals aren't just for spring; they're a pattern that creates a warm, homely atmosphere that is just what is needed in a wash space.

Here's why you should consider trying this retro-inspired bathroom trend.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Ca Pietra / Sanderson)

'Bathrooms became very sensible for a while. Lots of stone effects, lots of neutrals, lots of schemes designed to feel calm. Florals bring back some of the joy that got lost along the way,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.



In 2026, bathroom ideas are largely focused on creating spaces that feel more like the living zones in our homes. Rather than a stark, clinical design, taking inspiration from the 90s with layering patterns and colours makes for a cosy space that is genuinely calming - as well as practical.

'In the 90s, those bathrooms were not frightened of decoration. You had flowers climbing walls, borders around the room, pattern appearing in places we had since trained ourselves to keep plain. I think what we are borrowing now is that confidence, rather than recreating the whole thing exactly,' Grazzie adds.

The Grant Westfield X Laura Ashley Piccardie wall panelling in pink covers these bathroom walls. (Image credit: Grant Westfield)

While we're seeking inspiration from the 90s, florals are being used in different formats to suit a more contemporary approach.

'A floral does not automatically mean a sugary, traditional bathroom. Put a blowsy rose or a botanical tile next to a beautifully simple basin, a great piece of brassware or a block of colour and suddenly it feels much fresher. That contrast is important. You want a little tension between the prettiness of the pattern and the more functional parts of the room,' Grazzie continues.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When using florals in 2026, scale is important. Layering small-scale florals will create a more traditional, retro scheme, whereas combining a smaller floral print with a block colour or a larger-scale print introduces dimension and adds a more modern touch.

Additionally, using a floral with an alternative pattern, such as a stripe or a black and white checked flooring takes away the saccharine feel and adds more edge.

(Image credit: Ca Pietra / Sanderson)

Combining practicality with this style is the key to using it effectively in a bathroom. Waterproof wall panels and tiles are a great way to showcase patterns, particularly in a shower area or behind a basin.

'From the delicate vintage-inspired blooms to more contemporary florals, they are versatile to work in both traditional and contemporary settings, while helping to soften the harder surfaces such as tiles and ceramics,' explains Elliot Fairlie, product and marketing director at Grant Westfield.

The benefit of opting for floral tiles and wall covering is two-fold - it adds visual interest to a practical area, and it also softens the look of cold, hard surfaces.

'A floral border around a basin, framing a shower or creating a panel on the wall gives you this lovely sense of decoration without having to cover every surface,' Grazzie adds.

Shop the trend

Ca'Pietra Sanderson - Very Rose & Peony Madder Porcelain £102.08 at capietra.com For the true retro look, this rose and peony hexagonal tile is destined for drenching. Ca'Pietra Studio Sanderson - Anaar Pottery Blue Border & Corner £16.50 at capietra.com If you're on the fence with using florals, this border allows you to try the trend while keeping most of the tiles pared-back. Ca'Pietra Studio Sanderson - Anthos Pink Clay £122.50 at capietra.com This contemporary floral design and colour palette is perfect for more modern homes.

'My advice is not to make a floral bathroom too polite,' Grazzie concludes. When using florals, don't play it safe - add different colour palettes and large-scale patterns to update the retro look.