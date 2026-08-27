'Bathroom living rooms' are set to be a big trend for 2027 – here's how to achieve a cosy, inviting wash space
This is the perfect trend for a cosy autumn
There has been a major shift in bathroom trends in the last year and heading into 2027. While once relaxation was closely associated with a pared-back bathroom scheme, we're now trying to create designs that look more similar to the cosy rooms in the rest of our home.
'Bathroom living rooms' are the ultimate way to achieve this welcoming, homely atmosphere. From maximalist bathroom colour schemes to the age-old debate about whether putting an armchair in a bathroom is dated, there are ways to incorporate this trend to suit every taste and budget.
1. Layer lighting
Lighting is one of the crucial components to make a bathroom feel more like a living space. An overhead light will make a space look stark, so layering different forms of lighting is key.
'Layered lighting gives your bathroom more flexibility and allows the space to transition effectively from bright and airy in the morning to calm and cosy at night. The best way to achieve this is by using cool white (4000k) lights for task lighting around basins, vanity units, and mirrors, and warm white (2700-3000k) lights in wall lights, ceiling downlights, and overhead pendant lights,' explains Paul Wells, bathroom designer at Sanctuary Bathrooms.
2. Don't be afraid of soft furnishings
Now we're not saying a full sofa set or carpet should be in your bathroom, but embracing softer materials will instantly add warmth back into the room.
Bathroom sink skirts are the ultimate way to embrace pattern and colour through fabric, while also creating a practical storage space around a pedestal sink.
'A skink skirt - in other words, curtains that replace cabinet doors on vanity units or potentially just to hide pipework and a pedestal - are often a quick and cost-effective way to add a layer of warmth, style and texture to an otherwise sometimes cold and practical space,' says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.
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It's easy to make your own if you are handy with a sewing machine too, for a budget-friendly bathroom makeover.
3. More is more
Think about the way colours, textures and patterns are layered in a living room or bedroom - the same should, and can, be achieved in a bathroom.
As evidenced in this bathroom designed by Hutley & Humm, a warm environment has been curated by combining the pink and green colour scheme with different marble and tiled textures.
In terms of colour trends, Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra, says, 'Curious colour combinations will continue, although I think they will become easier and more instinctive. Buttery yellow with sky blue has a cheerful familiarity, while a dusky pink can feel richer beside an earthy red than it ever would against plain white. You do not need to cover every wall to make colour count.'
4. Add a place to pause
The best homely bathrooms allow space for you to relax, rather than being purely practical zones where there's no space to linger.
'Even in a smaller space, you can create a zone for stillness and relaxation by being strategic with your placement of furniture in relation to existing fixtures and fittings,' Paul from Sanctuary Bathrooms adds.
'This might be as simple as introducing a compact stool beside the bath, a slim bench beneath a window, or a cushioned vanity stool to one side of your vanity unit or basin. Easy options to enhance this space include adding a floating shelf as a place to store a candle, book, or speaker, a large plant to visually divide the space from other parts of the room, a wall light or concealed lighting strips placed along the underside of a vanity unit.'
Looking for a bathroom update that is kind on your wallet? These budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration without needing to break the bank.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).