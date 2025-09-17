A lamp is the best thing you could add to your cloakroom - this is why it's the fastest way to create a luxe hotel look

A downstairs cloakroom can be tricky to decorate. Often a super small room with no natural light, finding enough space for a toilet and sink can be the biggest challenge, which makes any additional decorating fall by the wayside.

However, sometimes the pokiest of rooms offer the most potential; the opportunity to be bold, and get creative and look for innovative solutions for small bathrooms. Which brings us on nicely to my latest style find for a cloakroom - the rechargeable lamp.

Rechargeable lamps have quickly become a common homeware find in kitchens and living rooms over the last year, offering flexibility to move them around your home and add light to dark corners far away from plug sockets. So it's surprising it's taken us this long to consider adding it to our bathroom lighting ideas, too - here's why you need one.

The Mallow rechargeable lamp from Pooky has a stone base that is perfect for adding to a luxe look. (Image credit: Pooky)

There are many design dilemmas associated with a small downstairs cloakroom. In many homes, they are the smallest room located in an entryway and if you're lucky, you might have a window - however, this is rare in Victorian terraced properties.

This makes decorating tricky. Aside from limited space, you'll have to consider damp and light when making design choices. Downstairs toilet wallpaper ideas are a popular way of injecting ample character into a tiny space, and while bold colour palettes are great for making an impact, they can make a cloakroom feel dark.

This is where a rechargeable lamp comes in. It's unlikely that you'll have a plug socket in a cloakroom, so opting for a cordless option will offer the flexibility you need.

'If your downstairs cloakroom isn’t in daily rotation, the lamp doesn’t have to be neglected: you can easily whisk it away to illuminate a corner elsewhere, then return it to its post when guests arrive. They glide from room to room, making every spot feel that little bit more welcoming,' adds David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross.

Ideal Home's Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti uses this Dunelm Keko rechargeable lamp (£20) to help illuminate her bathroom. (Image credit: Future / Ginevra Benedetti)

Surfaces are limited in a downstairs cloakroom, but a window ledge or shelf above a sink is the perfect place to position a cordless lamp.

The ability to quickly tap a cordless lamp to turn it on makes it super fast to create ambience in your bathroom. The downstairs loo is primarily used by guests, so when you're hosting, using a lamp to create a soft, glowing light is the ideal alternative to a harsh overhead light. It will allow you to recreate a hotel or restaurant ambience in the comfort of your own home.

You'll want to be careful when choosing a style of lamp in a bathroom, though. While cordless lamps with fabric shades are perfect for adding warmth to a sanitary space, they can be a magnet for germs and could be damaged by water splashes. Just keep them further away from a sink or toilet and you'll still be able to inject character through a lamp.

'They offer the perfect opportunity to add a dash of personality to a small but important space, by mixing and matching bases and shades you can create a look that feels completely in tune with your home,' explains Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky.

Alternatively, sleek brass cordless lamps will look right at home in a cloakroom inspired by luxe hotel interiors. It adds a dose of glamour to an otherwise practical room.

Would you add a lamp to your cloakroom or would you stick to wall and ceiling lights?